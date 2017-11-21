sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,676 Euro		+0,546
+17,44 %
WKN: A2DRUP ISIN: US67011N1054 Ticker-Symbol: 2TKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,381
3,649
22:01
21.11.2017 | 21:01
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Novus Therapeutics to Present at the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, California, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT), announced today that Gregory J. Flesher, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Jaffray 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics is a development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT). Novus has two technologies, each of which has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. The company's lead product (OP-02) is a surfactant-based, combination drug product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for or with otitis media ("OM") (middle ear inflammation and effusion with or without infection).Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year.OM is a common disorder seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics and undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities. For more information please visit novustherapeutics.com.

Investor Contacts

The Trout Group
Gita Ogawa
Tel: (646) 378-2949
gogawa@troutgroup.com

Novus Therapeutics, Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: (949) 238-8090
investors@novustherapeutics.com

Novus Logo

© 2017 PR Newswire