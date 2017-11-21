Novus Therapeutics to Present at the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, California, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT), announced today that Gregory J. Flesher, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Jaffray 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics is a development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT). Novus has two technologies, each of which has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. The company's lead product (OP-02) is a surfactant-based, combination drug product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for or with otitis media ("OM") (middle ear inflammation and effusion with or without infection).Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year.OM is a common disorder seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics and undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities. For more information please visit novustherapeutics.com.

