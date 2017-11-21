Peter Kim Joins QuadReal as Managing Director, Asia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QuadReal Property Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Kim as Managing Director, Asia. Mr. Kim will be responsible for building QuadReal's international portfolio, with an emphasis on QuadReal's strategy in the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Kim joins an accomplished group of proven industry leaders on the QuadReal international team, led by CEO Dennis Lopez and President, International Real Estate Jonathan Dubois-Phillips. The QuadReal international team members represent decades of combined experience and expertise in QuadReal's key global markets.

"Peter's breadth and depth of global industry experience bolsters QuadReal's already strong international team capabilities, most notably in the Asia-Pacific region," said Mr. Dubois-Phillips. "In coming years, we plan to grow our international portfolio significantly, collaborating with best-in-class investment and development partners around the world to help us access compelling investment opportunities globally. Peter is important to the success of this strategy."

Mr. Kim brings 20 years of increasingly senior roles in the global real estate industry, having lived and worked in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East over the course of his career.

Most recently, Mr. Kim was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Real Estate and Infrastructure Department at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), where he had coverage responsibilities over the Asia Pacific region. ADIA is a sovereign wealth fund founded to invest funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Previously, Peter was a Managing Director at CBRE Global Investors in Hong Kong. There, he had a dual role as Regional Head of Acquisitions for Asia Pacific and Fund Manager of the CBRE Phoenix Real Estate Fund, a pan-Asian opportunistic strategy. He also spent 11 years in the investment banking and fixed income divisions at Lehman Brothers, where he built and led the bank's real estate investment banking team in Asia.

Peter graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

"I'm pleased to be joining QuadReal's international team at this transformational time, and helping to build upon the company's reputation as a global and valued partner," said Mr. Kim. "I look forward to being part of the team to manage and grow a portfolio that will perform well across multiple economic cycles."

About QuadReal

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QuadReal Property Group is a Canadian real estate investment, development and management company operating on a global scale. The company's $24.5-billion portfolio spans 23 Global Cities across 17 countries. Owned by bcIMC, one of Canada's largest institutional investors, QuadReal was established to manage its real estate investment portfolio. QuadReal aims to deliver prudent growth and strong investment returns, and to create and sustain environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. For more information, visit: http://www.quadreal.com

Media contact: Ian Noble, Edelman, ian.noble@edelman.com