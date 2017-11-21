The global radio frequency (RF) duplexer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global radio frequency duplexer market by application, including cell phones, portable PCs, STBs, tablets, modems/dongles and smart TVs. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: proliferation of smartphones and tablets

There has been a massive growth in the proliferation of smartphones and tablets. The advances in wireless technology have resulted in the development of new RF features, which are necessary for smartphones and tablets. The growth of smartphones and tablets is expected to encourage RF device manufacturers to create high-performance RF components that can meet the requirements of the mobile device manufacturers. The RF duplexers in smartphones can handle multiple bandwidths and various frequency bands, and they also support carrier aggregation. This will increase the adoption of RF duplexers in the smartphones segment during the forecast period.

Market trend: emergence of advanced consumer products

The consumer electronics market has witnessed massive transformations in the last five years. Feature phones were replaced with smartphones. PCs were replaced with laptops, and now laptops are being replaced by tablets. Also, cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs are being replaced by LED TVs and smart TVs. Now manufacturers and application developers are looking to interconnect all these household devices and create a single unit called a smart home, which is controlled by the applications installed on smartphones.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "Various RF components are embedded into smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and STBs. The adoption of RF components, including RF duplexers, will increase during the forecast period. With the emergence of the loT, RF components have become a key part of consumer electronics."

Market challenge: alternate printing solutions in enterprise

An increase in the frequency bands, carrier aggregation, modulation schemes, and power amplifier modes to support the growing mobile data traffic is increasing the RF front-end complexity. With the increase in the RF front-end complexity, designers and engineers are continuously coming up with innovative methods and techniques to create complex multi-chip modules that provide incremental improvements. However, the existing RF front-end technology has only a limited number of OEMs with the ability to develop single reference designs that will work in all regions. Thus, the increasing RF complexity is one of the major challenges faced by the vendors in the global RF duplexer market.

Key vendors in the market

Broadcom

Murata Manufacturing

Qorvo

TDK

The global RF duplexer market is dominated by four key players: Broadcom, Murata Manufacturing, TDK, and Qorvo. The market is highly competitive with all the players striving to gain greater market shares. The intense competition, rapid technological advances, and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry are the major factors that challenge the vendors in the global RF duplexer market. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it is imperative for the vendors to differentiate their products and services through clear and unique value propositions.

