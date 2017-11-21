SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'facility management' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Integrated Facility Management Services Procurement Research Report', 'Security Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Smart Building Technologies Procurement Research Report'

Global Integrated Facility Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the integrated facility management services market can be attributed to growing demand from large organizations across geographies with an aim to cut down costs incurred in the management of facilities. Also, the integration of latest technologies by the suppliers, such as global smart-building cloud-based portfolio management solution and FM software to enhance efficiency, is fueling the popularity and demand for these services.

The buyers in the integrated facility management services market should adopt the practice of defining KPIs in SLAs. They should also adopt assessment tools to ensure that they receive the best quality of service form the suppliers. Also, they should ensure that the suppliers adopt appropriate online documentation methods which enable easy tracking of details.

Global Security Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the security services market can be attributed to regulatory compliances that have mandated the adoption of security systems across various geographies. The growing number of geopolitical risks such as rising immigration, high amount of terrorism, and rise in infrastructure investments has led to increased end-user vulnerability, causing a security breach making such security services the need of the hour.

The buyers in the security services market should identify and engage with suppliers that are capable of catering to their advanced technological needs such as cloud and surveillance. They should collaborate with service providers with trained and quality workforce, who can cater to their requirements.

Global Smart Building Technologies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global smart building technologies market can be attributed to the increasing demand for efficient energy management systems across various geographies. There is an increase in demand for building automation software and services from various segments. Smart building technologies help to improve cost saving and operational efficiencies.

The buyers in the smart building technologies market space should identify and engage with suppliers that offer bundled services. They should engage with smart building technology providers that adopt technologies such as Bluetooth, sensors, GPRS, RFID, and big data analytics to increase their return on investment.

