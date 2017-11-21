Infiniti Research, a global competitive and market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent media monitoring study on the energy industry. A renowned geothermal energy supplier wanted to implement an effective media monitoring tool to gain competitor insights, devise new market strategies, and value proposition in the geothermal energy supplier space. The client wanted to seek ways to understand the attitudes and preferences of the customers and its effect on the brand image.

According to the media monitoring experts at Infiniti, "To meet the rising need for sustainable energy and assess consumers' perception about their business, leading companies in the geothermal energy space are resorting to media monitoring studies."

In the recent years, the rising need to reduce the dependency on fossil fuel is forcing leading organizations to look for affordable and sustainable solutions such as geothermal energy. The relentless pressure to shift towards green energy is influencing businesses to use geothermal energy.

The media monitoring solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to engage with the online customers and benchmark their service with the competitors. The client was able to analyze supplier performance by targeting a specific set of customers. Also, the client was able to optimize the online presence of the brand and enhance customer engagement.

This media monitoring solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain competitive insights into the geothermal energy market and understand competitors' strategies and value proposition

Effectively measure media campaign reach and build customer engagement

This media monitoring solution offered predictive insights on:

Building strong impressions, understanding the business objectives and driving profitability in the geothermal energy supplier space

Identifying and analyzing customer satisfaction and discovering new growth opportunities

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

