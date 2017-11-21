Snap Interactive, Inc.: Snap Interactive Announces Blockchain-Based Product Initiative in Secure, Video Messaging

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Snap Interactive, Inc. ("SNAP," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: STVI), a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on innovative technologies such as blockchain, today announced it is developing a new video-enabled secure messaging service built on blockchain technology. The new initiative, called Backchannel, enables real-time text, voice, and video messaging between individuals and among groups and will leverage blockchain and other decentralization technologies to offer unique security benefits. SNAP's products serve a global audience and became popular as a free speech platform in many countries in Asia and the Middle East. Backchannel is a further iteration on SNAP's legacy of providing global communication platforms and showcases our dedication to serve privacy-minded consumers around the world, as well as business, legal and government end-users.

Backchannel will integrate end-to-end and forward secrecy encryption best practices for communication apps in line with what Telegram, WhatsApp, and the Signal Protocol provide. In addition, Backchannel will validate and authenticate users with a crypto identity that does not require any personally identifiable information. As a result, Backchannel will never request or hold the real world identity of its users, and therefore have no personal information that could be stolen by hackers or be subject to legal demands for disclosure. In addition, Backchannel intends to decentralize the transmission of all communications within its network. Once this feature has been implemented, communications will never pass through Backchannel servers, and the service will be resistant to censorship, disruption and eavesdropping.

Alex Harrington, SNAP's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe Backchannel will be the first secure video messaging app in which users need not rely on a trusted centralized intermediary. The companies that host competitive secure messaging apps on some level know who you are, to whom what you are speaking, and, in some cases, your interests and the context of your conversations. If they have that information in any form, it can be hacked, stolen or disclosure can be forced. Backchannel has been designed to be completely decentralized and "trustless," meaning that you don't need to trust an intermediary to keep this information safe because the communication system is built to have no intermediary, keep no personal information, and most importantly, no central point of failure. No centralized communication app would be able to match that level of security."

"The development team at SNAP is excited to introduce the first natively blockchain-based app initiative to our portfolio of social products," said Eric Sackowitz, SNAP's Chief Technology Officer. "We anticipate Backchannel's live video messaging platform will offer decentralized end-to-end encryption for superior privacy. Backchannel will initially be introduced with a crypto identity layer, with streaming and messaging decentralization offered in the longer term. Backchannel will be launched as a freemium app, leveraging a private blockchain for the free service, and the public blockchain for premium service, payable in crypto-tokens. Accepting payment in crypto-currency completes the secure offering, since credit card payments include real-world identity. We expect the beta launch of phase one in the back half of 2018."

For more information about Backchannel please visit https://backchannel.live, or email info@backchannel.live.

IR Contact:

IR@snap-interactive.com

About Snap Interactive, Inc.

Snap Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on innovative technologies such as blockchain. SNAP's product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities, and FirstMet, a prominent interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming.

For more information, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com.

