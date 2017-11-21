Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics marketreport. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the major vendors for the TB market are focusing on developing innovative and user-friendly products. Other vendors such as Alere, Cepheid, and Eiken Chemical are competing with the key vendors by developing competitive and high-quality products. The market is fairly competitive. This is because some regional vendors are competing with the key vendors.

"The key vendors prefer investing in product development and to expand in growing markets. They are dedicated toward manufacturing and delivering innovative products. They are investing in R&D and product development to improve their product portfolio. Vendors such as Abbott, bioMérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and BD are adopting new and advanced technologies to improve their presence in the global TB diagnostics market," says Neha Noopur, a lead in-vitro diagnostics research analyst from Technavio

The report also states that in 2016, APAC was the highest revenue contributor to the market. This was due to the increasing prevalence of TB and high population. APAC was followed by the Americas. This was due to technological advances. In EMEA, the increased focus on preventive care and the beneficial use of pathological techniques have contributed to the growth of the TB diagnostics market. Increasing number of government and non-government initiatives to eradicate TB has also driven the growth of the market.

Top five TB market vendors

Abbott

Abbott manufactures and sells healthcare products across the world. The company's pharmaceutical products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals. Its diagnostic products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and diagnose cancer, cardiac issues, fertility, and infectious diseases; therapeutic drug monitoring solutions; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples; solutions to detect and measure infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

BD

BD develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products across the world. The BD life sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection, safety-engineered blood collection, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems, automated blood and TB culturing, and molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and women's health.

bioMérieux

bioMérieux develops IVD and microbiology testing services to treat infectious diseases. The company offers clinical diagnostics and industrial microbiology products. It researches and develops solutions to treat diseases such as sepsis, healthcare-associated infections, HIV, TB, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and (CVDs). It also offers biomarkers, biopharmaceutical control, and food safety products.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

F. Hoffmann-La Roche develops and manufactures diagnostic products and services. The company manufactures products that help healthcare providers prevent, diagnose, and manage various diseases. It offers assays and reagents, instruments and systems, laboratory systems and automation products, calibration products, and biosensors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific manufactures analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory equipment that provide fast and precise results for customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. The company has various segments such as life sciences, industrial and applied science, clinical and diagnostics, laboratory solutions, and other resources.

