SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'financial services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the financial services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Accounting and Auditing Services Procurement Research Report', 'Workers' Compensation Insurance Procurement Research Report', and 'Freight Payment Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Accounting and Auditing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global accounting and auditing services market can be attributed to the complexities arising due to stringent audit-related regulations along with the increase in volumes of data. Also, this market is driven by regulations that require companies listed in financial markets to be audited by an external auditor so that the results can be published at the end of the financial year.

The buyers in the global accounting and auditing services market should adopt various cost-optimization levers that help them enhance category management and value benefits which include reduced procurement complexities. They should identify and engage with suppliers that possess the relevant knowledge and expertise, as this would help them to handle better the risks faced by the organization.

Global Workers' Compensation Insurance Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global workers' compensation insurance market can be attributed to the increase in employment rate across the globe. The increase in workforce, especially in key economies like India, US and Australia, have led to the growth of this market. Also, there is an increased demand for such services from various organizations as it helps them to avoid litigations that can otherwise result in negative publicity for the organization.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that have a wide geographic reach. Adopting systematic procurement practices will help the buyers avoid major procurement challenges. They should adopt local sourcing strategies when the need is within a specific geographic location. This helps them reduce the suppliers non-compliance with regional regulations.

Global Freight Payment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global freight payment services market can be attributed to the increase in globalization along with the increased need for outsourcing. This market is also driven by the advances in technology leading to the increased rate of technological adoption, as it helps in minimizing human errors and optimizes the level of services offered. Also, the demand for expertise to provide cost-effective logistics solutions is on the rise, fueling the market growth.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers that have a high rate of technological adoption and offer automated services such as invoice generation, route optimization, bill payments, and minimize the manual work and scope for human error. Adopting systematic procurement processes help the buyers attain better management of expenses and quality of service delivery.

