China English Language Training Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.93%

The "ELT Market in China 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the ELT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.93% during the period 2017-2021.
ELT Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing number of ELTs in Tier-2 cities. The ELT market in China is fragmented in nature with many local and international players operating in the market. The competition in the market is very high in Tier-1 cities and is reaching the stage of saturation with many organized and well-established players operating in Tier-1 cities in China such as Beijing, Guangzhou, and other Tier-1 cities.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased private investment in online English training vendors. Owing to the increasing popularity and the growing demand for English language learning in China, an unprecedented amount of venture capital (VC) is being invested in online education companies in China. As a result, these extensive investments enable ELT vendors in expanding at an accelerated rate. Shanghai-based TutorGroup obtained $200 million in November 2015 from Alibaba.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of increasing number of open-source materials. Vendors providing ELT are facing a significant threat from other vendors who have been providing free ELT. These open sources are generally in terms of MOOCs. Online vendors such as Duolingo, Memrise, and Bussuu provide ELT to students for free of cost. These courses include the content from the basic level to the intermediate level.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING METHOD
- ELT market in China: Segmentation by learning method
- Comparison by Learning Method
- ELT market in China by classroom-based learning - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- ELT market in China by online learning - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- ELT market in China by blended learning - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Market opportunity by Learning Method
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- ELT market in China by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- ELT market in China by individual learners - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- ELT market in China by institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing number of ELTs in Tier-2 cities
- Radical shift toward specialized form of English learning
- Emergence of gamified content
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendor overview
- Berlitz
- ChinaEDU
- Disney English
- EF Education First
- iTutorGroup
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Pearson ELT
- Sprout4Future
- TAL Education Group
- Xueda Education Group
PART 15: APPENDIX
