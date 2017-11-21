China English Language Training Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.93%

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "ELT Market in China 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the ELT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.93% during the period 2017-2021.



ELT Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing number of ELTs in Tier-2 cities. The ELT market in China is fragmented in nature with many local and international players operating in the market. The competition in the market is very high in Tier-1 cities and is reaching the stage of saturation with many organized and well-established players operating in Tier-1 cities in China such as Beijing, Guangzhou, and other Tier-1 cities.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased private investment in online English training vendors. Owing to the increasing popularity and the growing demand for English language learning in China, an unprecedented amount of venture capital (VC) is being invested in online education companies in China. As a result, these extensive investments enable ELT vendors in expanding at an accelerated rate. Shanghai-based TutorGroup obtained $200 million in November 2015 from Alibaba.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of increasing number of open-source materials. Vendors providing ELT are facing a significant threat from other vendors who have been providing free ELT. These open sources are generally in terms of MOOCs. Online vendors such as Duolingo, Memrise, and Bussuu provide ELT to students for free of cost. These courses include the content from the basic level to the intermediate level.



Key vendors

Berlitz

ChinaEDU

Disney English

EF Education First

iTutorGroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Pearson ELT

Sprout4Future

TAL Education Group

Xueda Education Group

