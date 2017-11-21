sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,86 Euro		+2,022
+2,63 %
WKN: 875339 ISIN: US8782371061 Ticker-Symbol: TDT 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TECH DATA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECH DATA CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,51
77,67
21:59
21.11.2017 | 21:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

TECD INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Tech Data Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 24, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of investors who purchased Tech Data Corporation ("Tech Data") (NASDAQ: TECD) securities between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/tech-data-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues; (2) these issues were impacting the Company's financial performance; (3) consequently, the Company would not achieve its guidance; and (4) therefore the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 31, 2017, during a conference call to discuss results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2017, the Company's CEO, Robert Dutkowsky, disclosed that the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues that "impacted us in this quarter in a way that was much larger than we anticipated." Upon this news, shares of Tech Data fell $22.83 per share on August 31, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Tech Data, you have until November 24, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/tech-data-corporation?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE