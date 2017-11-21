SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'corporate services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the corporate services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Learning and Development Services Procurement Research Report', 'Health and Wellness Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Background Check Services Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005608/en/

Learning and Development Services, Health and Wellness Services, and Background Check Services Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Learning and Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global learning and development services market can be attributed to several factors including the advances in technology, implementation of cloud-based platforms for data storage and mobile learning. With the growing demand for learning and development services (L&D), large organizations opt for service providers that can help them reduce administration processes by eliminating the use of internal resources while formulating the L&D programs.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global L&D services market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer centralized L&D services through cloud-based platforms; this helps in the centralization of their learning programs. Also, they should collaborate with suppliers that have a proven track-record in the efficient use of resources.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Health and Wellness Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global health and wellness services market can be attributed to the increased adoption of proactive measures to prevent the onset of chronic medical conditions among employees. The rise in healthcare cost has encouraged multiple organizations across geographies to opt for health and wellness services, which further fuels the market growth.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with service providers that offer services which help to promote a healthy lifestyle among their employees. Also, they should collaborate with suppliers that make use of latest technology in the health and wellness services industry, implementation of mobile applications and biometric screenings with advanced technology enhances brand visibility and helps in achieving better results.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Background Check Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global background check services market can be attributed to the factors such as globalization of organizations and workforce, increasing amount of pre-employment scrutiny to minimize on-job crimes, and greater outsourcing of non-core business activities. With the advances in technology and the rise in the use of mobile platforms, this market is expected to grow further over the forecast period.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers that adopt advanced technology and posses the knowledge on changing technological trends. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that use social security numbers as this helps them to check financial frauds, criminal records, and other details of candidates.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of corporate services procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/corporate-services

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005608/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com