Global Ammonium Sulfate Market 2017-2021 - Development of Biofertilizers / Increasing Use of Ammonium Sulfate as a Flame Retardant and in the Textile Industry

The global ammonium sulfate market to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Ammonium Sulfate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of biofertilizers. There is a rise in the use of biofertilizers in the organic food industry due to the health hazards caused by chemical fertilizers. Proper growth is achieved when biofertilizers are used to grow cereals and grain crops. To sustain the soil nutrient cycle, farmers are adopting biofertilizers. The use of biofertilizers has proved to be beneficial as it provides food safety and delivers a sustainable crop production method. Biofertilizers are also being used for seed treatment.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in fertilizer use. Ammonium sulfate has been used in fertilizers for the past 150 years, and its use has increased further with the rise in population. To cater to the food requirements of the growing population with limited land, there is a constant need to increase the per hectare production. This has led to the increase in the demand for fertilizers to increase the yield of agricultural lands.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Environmental issues. Ammonium sulfate is widely used as a soil fertilizer. It gets transferred from agricultural lands to water bodies during monsoon. As it dissolves easily in water, it proves harmful to algae, invertebrates, fish, and other aquatic organisms.

