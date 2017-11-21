Global Vanadium Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.24%

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vanadium Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global vanadium market to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Vanadium Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is vanadium in batteries. Vanadium is adopted into the rapidly growing energy storage market due to vertical integration strategies focused on Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries. In Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries, vanadium ions are used in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand in construction industry. The construction sector is the largest consumer of steel products and vanadium. Vanadium is extensively used in alloys for strengthening steel used in building and bridges. It facilitates strength in reinforcing bars used in buildings, tunnels, and bridges. Vanadium is added to steel bars, concrete structure, and suspension ropes. In North America, rolled vanadium steel sections are used extensively in frames and roofs of industrial buildings.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in steel industry. The consumption of high strength steels is subject to financial risks in the market. The demand for high strength steels depends on the performance of the global steel industry. Vanadium is extensively used in steel alloys. It facilitates additional strength in steel used in building, bridges, and tunnels.



Market trends



Vanadium in batteries

Increase in use of vanadium-bearing bar

Technological enhancement and capacity expansion

Key vendors

Bushveld Minerals

EVRAZ

LARGO RESOURCES

Panzhihua Iron and Steel Group

VanadiumCorp

Other prominent vendors

Atlantic

AMERICAN VANADIUM

Australian Vanadium

Glencore

Hebei iron and steel

iron and steel Xining Special Steel

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7rddb/global_vanadium



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716