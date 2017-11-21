CloudSense Opens R&D Office in Newcastle to Accelerate Product Innovation and Continue Australian Expansion

SYDNEY, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudSense, the industry-specific commerce software company, today announced it has opened a dedicated Research & Development (R&D) office in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

The Newcastle office is CloudSense's second new Australian office opening this year, following the unveiling of its Melbourne office in June. The two new locations sit alongside CloudSense's Australian headquarters in Sydney and pushes the company's Asia-Pacific (APAC) headcount past 40 people.

The latest office opening sees CloudSense's worldwide presence grow to nearly 300 employees, with 9 offices across Australia, Europe, and the U.S. Following a recent $77 million investment from Vector Capital, CloudSense's growth is only set to accelerate as the company uses the funding to focus on industry-specific product innovation and rapidly expanding its global presence.

The new Newcastle base will support both these objectives, with the R&D team working in conjunction with CloudSense's northern hemisphere development centers to ensure the company's R&D operation is running 24/7, accelerating the delivery of new product features. The team will also provide increased support and advice for CloudSense's growing APAC customer base and partners, while supplying expert product input to the organization's local services team. Newcastle proved an ideal location for CloudSense's new R&D hub due to its access to top graduate talent through its reputed technical university, the University of Newcastle.

This latest announcement sees CloudSense, a Salesforce platinum partner, stating its intent within the region and further advocating the APAC SaaS market. Adam Savage, CloudSense's Vice President for APAC, reinforced this sentiment, "Our technology is proven in helping leading enterprises around the world successfully put customers at the heart of their digital transformations. We are investing heavily in Australia to bring our unrelenting commitment to customer success to the region and it's paying dividends, both for CloudSense and our customers."

The company's Australian growth is indicative of a rapidly developing APAC SaaS market, with Salesforce, the world's leading CRM software and enterprise cloud ecosystem, recently moving to make their CRM platform available locally from Australian data centres and stating their desire to train 3000 people at RMIT University by 2020. Adam Savage continued, "The scale of the opportunity here is clear. In the last few months alone we have opened two new offices in Australia, secured customers in new industries including higher education, and played an essential role in a Salesforce award-winning implementation with Accenture and Momentum Energy. Our Newcastle R&D office is another exciting step forward for CloudSense in APAC and ensures we will maintain our position at the forefront of product innovation for our customers."

About CloudSense

CloudSense, the industry-specific commerce software company, enables leading organizations worldwide to sell more, launch faster and reduce expenditures by providing seamlessly connected, digital-first customer experiences, all on Salesforce.

Uniquely architected for enterprise-grade requirements since inception, the CloudSense platform is trusted across multiple industries to deliver commerce on every channel through Order Management, CPQ (Configure Price Quote), Pricing Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, eCommerce, and Product Catalog.

To learn more, please visit http://www.cloudsense.com.