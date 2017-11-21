Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 13 November 2017 to 17 November 2017.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the

issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the

financial instrument Aggregate daily

volume (in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase price of

the shares Identity code of the

stock exchange (MIC

code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 13/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 19 600 EUR 24,3725 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 13/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 900 USD 28,4128 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 14/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,8859 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 14/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 27,6033 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 15/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 21 200 EUR 22,5784 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 15/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 15 000 USD 26,4994 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 16/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 22,4274 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 16/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 000 USD 26,5119 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 17/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 22,6374 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 17/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 15 000 USD 26,6764 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

