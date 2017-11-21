WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) today announced the succession plan for Kevin Regan, FCPA, CFP, Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer who has communicated his intention to retire on January 1, 2018 following a 31 year career with IGM Financial and Investors Group.

In conjunction with Mr. Regan's upcoming retirement, the company has announced that Luke Gould, currently Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for both Investors Group and Mackenzie Investments, has been appointed Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of IGM Financial effective January 1, 2018.

"We congratulate Kevin on his long and distinguished career with the IGM companies, including 18 years in leadership positions with Investors Group's distribution organization before joining our finance operations during a profound period of change, rejuvenation and growth in his five years as CFO," said Jeff Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer, IGM Financial Inc. "At the same time, we welcome Luke into the IGM CFO position, which is a natural progression from his current role as CFO for both Investors Group and Mackenzie Investments. Luke's in-depth knowledge of the company and the financial services industry will be invaluable to IGM in our ongoing growth and development."

Mr. Gould joined Investors Group in 1997 and held a number of roles having responsibilities for business and strategic analysis, investor relations and corporate finance activities prior to becoming Vice President and Treasurer of IGM Financial in 2005. He was appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Investors Group in 2012 and Chief Financial Officer of Mackenzie Investments in 2013, and has also been responsible for the IGM Financial shared service functions of financial reporting, risk management and taxation over this time. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Manitoba and is a CFA Charterholder.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over CAD$154 billion in total assets under management at October 31, 2017. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Allan Hiebert

204-956-8535

media.relations@igmfinancial.com



Investor Relations:

Paul Hancock

204-956-8103

investor.relations@igmfinancial.com



