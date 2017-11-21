SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'logistics, warehousing and transportation' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the logistics, warehousing and transportation sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Service Fulfillment Procurement Research Report', 'Container Shipping Procurement Research Report', and 'Perishable Goods Transportation Procurement Research Report'

Global Service Fulfillment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global service fulfillment market can be attributed to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. This has increased the need to outsource service fulfillment services. This market is also driven by the rapid advancements in modern-day communication and increasing dependence on CSPs for efficient transfer of information. Also, the development of OTT applications has driven the growth of service fulfillment to ensure seamless transmission of data.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers that implement service fulfillment tools, as this results in high integration and normalization of costs incurred. The buyers need to collaborate with suppliers that offer a centralized view of service fulfillment requests as this helps them in reducing management complexities involved in tracking service fulfillment status across different departments.

Global Container Shipping Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global container shipping market can be attributed to factors like the increase in seaborne trade, plummeting oil prices, growing containerization, and an upsurge in disposable income. Furthermore, this market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for shipping services therapy and accelerating economic growth. The increasing consolidation of key players, advancements in container shipping, increasing fleet management techniques and growing intermodal freight transportation are the major trends in this market.

The buyers in this market should assess suppliers based on their capability to cater to their requirements. They should ensure cleanliness of containers; this can be done by ensuring that containers are washed properly and treated with pesticides. Adopting this practice also helps to prevent contamination by microorganisms such as parasites or bacteria, especially while transporting food products.

Global Perishable Goods Transportation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global perishable goods market can be attributed to the rapid growth in population. The growing population along with an increase in food wastage due to spoilage mandate the need for food preservation for longer periods to deal with the subsequent food shortage; this has created a global demand for the perishable goods transportation services market.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have temperature monitoring systems installed in the refrigerated units. The temperature monitoring systems can be installed along with a temperature alarm that can be set in each truck which can be monitored either through fleet management software or intelligent alarm units, thereby making it easier to monitor the fluctuations in temperature.

