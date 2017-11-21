United States Private-label Food and Beverage Market 2017-2021 - Improvisation in Packaging Graphics and Product Repackaging

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Private-label Food and Beverage Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.





The private-label food and beverage market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% during the period 2017-2021.



Private-label Food and Beverage Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The private-label food and beverage market in the US encompasses the estimation of private-label food and beverages in the US. The market comprises two prominent distribution channels including offline and online distribution channel and is segmented into two product categories: food and beverage.



The food and beverage market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players that compete based on price, packaging quality, product innovation, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution channel. Strategies such as the use of natural ingredients such as stevia sweeteners, clean labeling, omnichannel retailing, and strategic partnerships are the common tactics used by vendors to attain a competitive advantage in the market.



Key trends



Digital and social media marketing

Improvisation in packaging graphics and product repackaging

Product segmentation of private-label brands

Key vendors

Costco Wholesale

The Kroger

Trader Joe's

Wal-Mart Stores

Wegmans Food Markets

Other prominent vendors

Ahold Delhaize

ALDI

Dollar General

FAMILY DOLLAR STORES

Giant Eagle

H-E-B

Meijer

Publix

target brands

Wakefern Food

Walgreen

Whole Foods Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nx5rf/privatelabel



