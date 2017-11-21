United States Private-label Food and Beverage Market 2017-2021 - Improvisation in Packaging Graphics and Product Repackaging

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The private-label food and beverage market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% during the period 2017-2021.
Private-label Food and Beverage Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The private-label food and beverage market in the US encompasses the estimation of private-label food and beverages in the US. The market comprises two prominent distribution channels including offline and online distribution channel and is segmented into two product categories: food and beverage.
The food and beverage market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players that compete based on price, packaging quality, product innovation, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution channel. Strategies such as the use of natural ingredients such as stevia sweeteners, clean labeling, omnichannel retailing, and strategic partnerships are the common tactics used by vendors to attain a competitive advantage in the market.
Key trends
- Digital and social media marketing
- Improvisation in packaging graphics and product repackaging
- Product segmentation of private-label brands
Key vendors
- Costco Wholesale
- The Kroger
- Trader Joe's
- Wal-Mart Stores
- Wegmans Food Markets
Other prominent vendors
- Ahold Delhaize
- ALDI
- Dollar General
- FAMILY DOLLAR STORES
- Giant Eagle
- H-E-B
- Meijer
- Publix
- target brands
- Wakefern Food
- Walgreen
- Whole Foods Market
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Appendix
