Global Cleanroom Apparels Market 2018-2022 - Eco-Friendly Disposables / Booming Medical Device Manufacturing in APAC / Modular Cleanrooms / Increasing Outsourcing Activities in Semiconductor Industry

The global cleanroom apparels market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Cleanroom Apparels Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cleanroom apparels.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is eco-friendly disposables. Disposable cleanroom apparels are widely used in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, where these apparels may become strained with alkalis, acid, or hazardous bio-compounds. These disposable cleanroom apparels represent a challenge for cleanroom operators as well as the environment.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising investments in the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry highly invests in cleanroom installations to maintain a contamination-free environment during the manufacturing process of medical devices and drugs. The rising focus on improving the medical facilities and medical care for the public will further encourage the healthcare providers to install more cleanrooms.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing adoption of automation in cleanrooms. Automation is being increasingly adopted in industries such as medicine, semiconductor, and industrial manufacturing to minimize the risk of contamination from people in critical applications.



Key Market Trends



Eco-friendly disposables

Booming medical device manufacturing in APAC

Modular cleanrooms

Increasing outsourcing activities in semiconductor industry

Key vendors

Alpha Pro Tech

Berkshire

Other prominent vendors

3M,

Ansell,

Aramark,

Cardianl Health,

Cintas,

DuPont,

Honeywell International,

Kimberly-Clark,

Mediline Industries,

Terra Universal

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers And Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



