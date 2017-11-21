Global Cleanroom Apparels Market 2018-2022 - Eco-Friendly Disposables / Booming Medical Device Manufacturing in APAC / Modular Cleanrooms / Increasing Outsourcing Activities in Semiconductor Industry

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cleanroom Apparels Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global cleanroom apparels market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Cleanroom Apparels Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cleanroom apparels.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is eco-friendly disposables. Disposable cleanroom apparels are widely used in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, where these apparels may become strained with alkalis, acid, or hazardous bio-compounds. These disposable cleanroom apparels represent a challenge for cleanroom operators as well as the environment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising investments in the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry highly invests in cleanroom installations to maintain a contamination-free environment during the manufacturing process of medical devices and drugs. The rising focus on improving the medical facilities and medical care for the public will further encourage the healthcare providers to install more cleanrooms.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing adoption of automation in cleanrooms. Automation is being increasingly adopted in industries such as medicine, semiconductor, and industrial manufacturing to minimize the risk of contamination from people in critical applications.
Key Market Trends
- Eco-friendly disposables
- Booming medical device manufacturing in APAC
- Modular cleanrooms
- Increasing outsourcing activities in semiconductor industry
Key vendors
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Berkshire
Other prominent vendors
- 3M,
- Ansell,
- Aramark,
- Cardianl Health,
- Cintas,
- DuPont,
- Honeywell International,
- Kimberly-Clark,
- Mediline Industries,
- Terra Universal
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 10: Customer Landscape
Part 11: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers And Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q3x5s4/global_cleanroom
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716