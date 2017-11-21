Contenders Clothing Has Released Their Officially-Licensed WWE Boxer Brief Collection in Time for the Holidays

Contenders Clothing Developed a Partnership Earlier this Year with WWE to Create a Co-branded Exclusive Collection

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / The men's active lifestyle apparel company, Contenders Clothing, has launched their new WWE Contenders Collection, a co-branded boxer brief collection. The collection was developed from a partnership between Contenders and the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc) earlier this year. Contenders is the first to create a premium licensed boxer brief collection in conjunction with the WWE.

The exclusive collection is available on the company's website just in time for holiday shopping with special holiday promotions. The company's license with the WWE includes all past and current WWE stars and legends. The WWE Contenders Collection currently includes adult and youth size boxer briefs that feature stars of the WWE like John Cena, The New Day, and AJ Styles as well as legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ultimate Warrior.

This WWE boxer briefs collection is by the same company that has an innovative licensing deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. for Rocky and Creed. The Rocky boxer brief collection debuted last year for the holidays. Contenders boxer briefs feature the highest quality fabrics and a Jacquard waistband. In addition, they feature Ride Control technology that works to prevent the boxer briefs from riding up on the legs like traditional boxer briefs do.

"We are excited to launch our new WWE Contenders Collection just in time for the holidays and honored to have such a partnership with the WWE," says Jonathan Snyder, CEO of Contenders Clothing. "Not only stylish and fun, our boxer briefs are also the most comfortable on the market and make the perfect gift this holiday season."

Contenders is currently sold through multiple channels, including the company's website, Amazon and other online stores. They are also carried at specialty retail stores on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Las Vegas Fight Shop and Suite 160 as well as Mr. Boxer at the Las Vegas airport and other retail stores across the country.

Contenders is a Las Vegas company run by Las Vegas natives. The inspiration came from the company's owner's love of boxing - their initial collection was styled after the trunks worn by professional boxers. The company is supporting the victims of the recent Las Vegas shooing by contributing $2 from the sale of specific products on their website. Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and their families affected by this tragedy.

About Contenders Clothing

Contenders Clothing is a lifestyle athletic brand featuring boxer briefs inspired by iconic figures across sports and entertainment. The company also offers graphic and blank tee shirts, hoodies, snapback hats and an assortment of bags. For more information, visit ContendersClothing.com. Contenders is also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

