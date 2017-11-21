

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $284.39 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $170.94 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $2.68 billion. This was up from $2.14 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $284.39 Mln. vs. $170.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.32 - $0.33 Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.33



