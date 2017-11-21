Global Amino Resin Market 2017-2021 - One of the Major Factors Hindering the Growth is Volatility in Raw Material Prices

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global amino resin market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Amino Resin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of amino resin.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand in construction industry. Amino resins are extensively used in building construction materials, such as pressed wood products. They are used as adhesives in the production of construction materials. Amino resins are used as insulating foams.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Remarkable growth in APAC. Amino resins are mainly used in the home appliances and furniture industries. APAC is expected to account for the highest growth in both the industries during the forecast period. Hectic working schedules and rising disposable income are factors that have driven individuals to invest in technology. This is driving the demand for home appliances in APAC. The rapid urbanization is also a factor that is driving the growth of home appliances in this region.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility in raw material prices. The continuous volatility in the prices of raw materials used in formaldehyde production is posing a serious threat to manufacturers. The price of methanol, which is a basic raw material used in the production of formaldehyde, is volatile. This makes it difficult for manufacturers to increase their profit margins. The rise in prices of raw materials leads to an increase in the prices of end products. Melamine is formed from methane, which is a byproduct of petroleum refining. The increased price of methane in the past five years has affected the demand for melamine formaldehyde in the global market.



