

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN) announced earnings for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to RMB1.27 million, or RMB0.05 per share. This was lower than RMB8.03 million, or RMB0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 24.1% to RMB457.01 million. This was down from RMB602.25 million last year.



China New Borun Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB1.27 Mln. vs. RMB8.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -84.2% -EPS (Q3): RMB0.05 vs. RMB0.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.9% -Revenue (Q3): RMB457.01 Mln vs. RMB602.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -24.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB520-RMB560 Mln



