Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Lara Exploration Ltd., (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 1,645,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.76 per share, for a period of five years, have been granted to directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants of the Company.

About Lara

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and then exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects and deposits located mostly in Brazil and Peru. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

