TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 21, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS)(NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it has expanded its operation in Oradea, Romania. The expansion increases existing manufacturing services for Celestica's customers from a strategic location in Eastern Europe.

The 9,000 square metre expansion reflects Celestica's growing customer base and opportunities primarily in the Advanced Technology Markets such as smart energy, industrial and healthtech.

"Over the last 13 years, Celestica's operation in Oradea has become central to our global footprint and to driving flexibility, quality and greater value for our customers," said Rob Schormans, Senior Vice President, Operations, Advanced Technology Solutions, Celestica. "Our continued investment in Oradea reflects our commitment to the local community and to our highly skilled workforce."

The Oradea operation specializes in high-reliability, high-complexity applications for multiple markets. Its integrated operational platform includes a state-of-the art quality management system delivering the quality and reliability needed in mission-critical markets. The site also provides supply chain management and engineering services and is a global logistics partner to major customers. The operation leverages automation to drive improvements and is a leader in environmental and energy management practices.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our unrivalled customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, and smart energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. A leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development -- from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

