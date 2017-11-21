B&H Photo Video: Shop the Best Deals on Apple Products at B&H Photo

Thanks to Exclusive Inventory, B&H Photo is Offering the Absolute Lowest Prices on a Wide Selection of Apple Products, Including MacBook Pros, iPads, MacBook Airs, iMacs, and More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Shoppers looking to get a head start on Apple products should visit B&H Photo, which is offering the best prices on big-ticket products online and in its flagship store in New York City.

B&H is able to undercut the competition by buying exclusive inventory directly from Apple. Shoppers will not be able to find better prices on many of Apple's most popular products.

MacBook Pro Deals

$150 off the 13.3"MacBook Pro (Mid 2017)

- 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5

- 8GB RAM

- 128GB SSD

$300 off the 13.3" MacBook Pro (Late 2016)

- 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5

- 8GB RAM

- 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128 GB SSD $600 off the 15.4" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016)

- 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core

- 16GB RAM

- 256GB SSD

- 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core - 16GB RAM - 256GB SSD $700 off the 15.4" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016)

- 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core

- 16GB RAM

- 512GB SSD

Other Mac Computer Deals

$130 off the 13.3" MacBook Air (Mid 2017)

- 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

- 8GB RAM

- 128GB SSD

- 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD $1,100 off the Mac Pro Desktop (Late 2013)

- 3.7 GHz Intel Xeon E5 Quad-Core

- 12GB RAM

- 256GB Flash Storage

- 3.7 GHz Intel Xeon E5 Quad-Core - 12GB RAM - 256GB Flash Storage $120 off the 21.5" iMac (2017)

- 2.3 GHz Intel Core

- 8GB RAM

- 1TB Hard Drive

- 2.3 GHz Intel Core - 8GB RAM - 1TB Hard Drive $100 off the Mac mini (Late 2014)

- 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

- 4GB RAM

- 500GB Hard Drive

iPad Deals

$100 off the 12.9" iPad Pro (2017), 128GB, Wi-Fi Only

$30 off the 9.7" iPad (2017), 128 GB, Wi-Fi Only

Quantities are limited. To view all Apple deals, click here.

