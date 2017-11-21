Global CGM Market 2010-2017 & 2024 by Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, and Forecast

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global CGM Market by Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, and Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global CGM market will be a US$ 4 Billion opportunity by 2024
This report provides the market data on, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market of 11 countries globally. In the report CGM market has been divided into 2 components: glucose sensors and CGM transmitters. Transmitters & receivers along with sensors are known as standalone CGM systems, which are preinstalled by manufacturer. Sensors are disposable items, which is replaced after every 5-7 days. By geography, this market is studied with respect to major Industrialized Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Canada).
CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) is extremely relevant to almost all age groups to manage diabetes efficiently and effectively. United States controls the global CGM Market. In Europe Germany and France CGM market has grown to a noticeable strength. According to many experts CGM is the best device for proper diabetes management for those having severe diabetes complications occurred periodically.
CGM reimbursement is still in its infancy stages in many countries but policy has been expanding over a period of time and addition of technological device under diabetes management is implemented by many countries. At present CGM is reimbursed for pediatric, gestational diabetes and Type 1 diabetes patients in some countries and it is expected that it will be accessible to all diabetes patients in due course of time. As countries are continuously expanding their diabetes management policy and several positive assessments are being done in favor of CGM it is expected to drive the market in future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
3. Global - CGM Market & Forecast (2010 - 2024)
4. By Components - CGM Market (2010 - 2024)
4.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
4.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
5. Market Share - By Countries
6. Global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Reimbursement Model
7. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
8. United States - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
8.1 United States Total Diabetes Population
8.1.1 United States Type 1 Diabetes Population
8.1.2 United States Type 2 Diabetes Population
9. United States - CGM Market & Forecast
9.1 United States - CGM Market by Components
9.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
9.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
10. United States - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
11. CGM Reimbursement in United States
12. United Kingdom - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
12.1 United Kingdom - Total Diabetes Population
12.1.1 United Kingdom Type 1 Diabetes Population
12.1.2 United Kingdom Type 2 Diabetes Population
13. United Kingdom - CGM Market & Forecast
13.1 United Kingdom - CGM Market by Components
13.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
13.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
14. United Kingdom - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
15. CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom
16. Israel - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
16.1 Israel - Total Diabetes Population & Forecast
16.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
16.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
17. Israel - CGM Market & Forecast
17.1 Israel - CGM Market by Components
17.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
17.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
18. Israel - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
19. CGM Reimbursement in Israel
20. Germany - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
20.1 Germany - Total Diabetes Population
20.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
20.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
21. Germany - CGM Market & Forecast
21.1 Germany - CGM Market by Components
21.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
21.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
22. Germany - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
23. CGM Reimbursement in Germany
24. Netherlands - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
24.1 Netherlands - Total Diabetes Population
24.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
24.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
25. Netherlands - CGM Market & Forecast
25.1 Netherlands - CGM Market by Components
25.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
25.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
26. Netherlands - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
27. CGM Reimbursement in Netherlands
28. Sweden - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
28.1 Sweden - Total Diabetes Population & Forecast
28.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
28.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
29. Sweden - CGM Market & Forecast
29.1 Sweden - CGM Market by Components
29.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
29.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
30. Sweden - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
31. CGM Reimbursement in Sweden
32. France - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
32.1 France - Diabetes Population
32.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
32.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
33. France - CGM Market & Forecast
33.1 France - CGM Market by Components
33.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
33.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
34. France - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
35. CGM Reimbursement in France
36. Switzerland - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
36.1 Switzerland - Total Diabetes Population
36.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
36.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
37. Switzerland - CGM Market & Forecast
37.1 Switzerland - CGM Market by Components
37.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
37.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
38. Switzerland - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
39. CGM Reimbursement in Switzerland
40. Australia - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
40.1 Australia - Total Diabetes Population
40.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
40.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
41. Australia - CGM Market & Forecast
41.1 Australia - CGM Market by Components
41.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
41.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
42. Australia - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
43. CGM Reimbursement in Australia
44. Japan - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
44.1 Japan - Total Diabetes Population
44.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
44.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
45. Japan - CGM Market & Forecast
45.1 Japan - CGM Market by Components
45.1.1 Japan - Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
45.1.2 Japan - CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
46. Japan - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
47. CGM Reimbursement in Japan
48. Canada - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
48.1 Canada Diabetes Population
48.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
48.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
49. Canada - CGM Market & Forecast
49.1 Canada - CGM Market by Components
49.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
49.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
50. Canada - CGM User (2010 - 2024)
51. CGM Reimbursement in Canada
52. Market Dynamics
52.1 Growth Drivers
52.1.1 Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by Several Countries
52.1.2 CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients & Physicians
52.2 Challenges
52.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits
