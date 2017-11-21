Global CGM Market 2010-2017 & 2024 by Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, and Forecast

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global CGM Market by Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, and Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global CGM market will be a US$ 4 Billion opportunity by 2024

This report provides the market data on, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market of 11 countries globally. In the report CGM market has been divided into 2 components: glucose sensors and CGM transmitters. Transmitters & receivers along with sensors are known as standalone CGM systems, which are preinstalled by manufacturer. Sensors are disposable items, which is replaced after every 5-7 days. By geography, this market is studied with respect to major Industrialized Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Canada).



CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) is extremely relevant to almost all age groups to manage diabetes efficiently and effectively. United States controls the global CGM Market. In Europe Germany and France CGM market has grown to a noticeable strength. According to many experts CGM is the best device for proper diabetes management for those having severe diabetes complications occurred periodically.



CGM reimbursement is still in its infancy stages in many countries but policy has been expanding over a period of time and addition of technological device under diabetes management is implemented by many countries. At present CGM is reimbursed for pediatric, gestational diabetes and Type 1 diabetes patients in some countries and it is expected that it will be accessible to all diabetes patients in due course of time. As countries are continuously expanding their diabetes management policy and several positive assessments are being done in favor of CGM it is expected to drive the market in future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



3. Global - CGM Market & Forecast (2010 - 2024)



4. By Components - CGM Market (2010 - 2024)

4.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

4.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



5. Market Share - By Countries



6. Global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Reimbursement Model



7. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)



8. United States - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

8.1 United States Total Diabetes Population

8.1.1 United States Type 1 Diabetes Population

8.1.2 United States Type 2 Diabetes Population



9. United States - CGM Market & Forecast

9.1 United States - CGM Market by Components

9.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

9.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



10. United States - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



11. CGM Reimbursement in United States



12. United Kingdom - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

12.1 United Kingdom - Total Diabetes Population

12.1.1 United Kingdom Type 1 Diabetes Population

12.1.2 United Kingdom Type 2 Diabetes Population



13. United Kingdom - CGM Market & Forecast

13.1 United Kingdom - CGM Market by Components

13.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

13.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



14. United Kingdom - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



15. CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom



16. Israel - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

16.1 Israel - Total Diabetes Population & Forecast

16.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

16.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



17. Israel - CGM Market & Forecast

17.1 Israel - CGM Market by Components

17.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

17.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



18. Israel - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



19. CGM Reimbursement in Israel



20. Germany - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

20.1 Germany - Total Diabetes Population

20.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

20.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



21. Germany - CGM Market & Forecast

21.1 Germany - CGM Market by Components

21.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

21.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



22. Germany - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



23. CGM Reimbursement in Germany



24. Netherlands - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

24.1 Netherlands - Total Diabetes Population

24.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

24.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



25. Netherlands - CGM Market & Forecast

25.1 Netherlands - CGM Market by Components

25.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

25.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



26. Netherlands - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



27. CGM Reimbursement in Netherlands



28. Sweden - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

28.1 Sweden - Total Diabetes Population & Forecast

28.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

28.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



29. Sweden - CGM Market & Forecast

29.1 Sweden - CGM Market by Components

29.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

29.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



30. Sweden - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



31. CGM Reimbursement in Sweden



32. France - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

32.1 France - Diabetes Population

32.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

32.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



33. France - CGM Market & Forecast

33.1 France - CGM Market by Components

33.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

33.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



34. France - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



35. CGM Reimbursement in France



36. Switzerland - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

36.1 Switzerland - Total Diabetes Population

36.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

36.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



37. Switzerland - CGM Market & Forecast

37.1 Switzerland - CGM Market by Components

37.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

37.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



38. Switzerland - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



39. CGM Reimbursement in Switzerland



40. Australia - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

40.1 Australia - Total Diabetes Population

40.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

40.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



41. Australia - CGM Market & Forecast

41.1 Australia - CGM Market by Components

41.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

41.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



42. Australia - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



43. CGM Reimbursement in Australia



44. Japan - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

44.1 Japan - Total Diabetes Population

44.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

44.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



45. Japan - CGM Market & Forecast

45.1 Japan - CGM Market by Components

45.1.1 Japan - Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

45.1.2 Japan - CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



46. Japan - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



47. CGM Reimbursement in Japan



48. Canada - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

48.1 Canada Diabetes Population

48.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

48.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population



49. Canada - CGM Market & Forecast

49.1 Canada - CGM Market by Components

49.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

49.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast



50. Canada - CGM User (2010 - 2024)



51. CGM Reimbursement in Canada



52. Market Dynamics

52.1 Growth Drivers

52.1.1 Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by Several Countries

52.1.2 CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients & Physicians

52.2 Challenges

52.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjx2pq/global_cgm_market



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716