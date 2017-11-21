sprite-preloader
Global CGM Market 2010-2017 & 2024 by Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, and Forecast

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global CGM Market by Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, and Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global CGM market will be a US$ 4 Billion opportunity by 2024

This report provides the market data on, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market of 11 countries globally. In the report CGM market has been divided into 2 components: glucose sensors and CGM transmitters. Transmitters & receivers along with sensors are known as standalone CGM systems, which are preinstalled by manufacturer. Sensors are disposable items, which is replaced after every 5-7 days. By geography, this market is studied with respect to major Industrialized Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Canada).

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) is extremely relevant to almost all age groups to manage diabetes efficiently and effectively. United States controls the global CGM Market. In Europe Germany and France CGM market has grown to a noticeable strength. According to many experts CGM is the best device for proper diabetes management for those having severe diabetes complications occurred periodically.

CGM reimbursement is still in its infancy stages in many countries but policy has been expanding over a period of time and addition of technological device under diabetes management is implemented by many countries. At present CGM is reimbursed for pediatric, gestational diabetes and Type 1 diabetes patients in some countries and it is expected that it will be accessible to all diabetes patients in due course of time. As countries are continuously expanding their diabetes management policy and several positive assessments are being done in favor of CGM it is expected to drive the market in future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

3. Global - CGM Market & Forecast (2010 - 2024)

4. By Components - CGM Market (2010 - 2024)
4.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
4.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

5. Market Share - By Countries

6. Global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Reimbursement Model

7. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

8. United States - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
8.1 United States Total Diabetes Population
8.1.1 United States Type 1 Diabetes Population
8.1.2 United States Type 2 Diabetes Population

9. United States - CGM Market & Forecast
9.1 United States - CGM Market by Components
9.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
9.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

10. United States - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

11. CGM Reimbursement in United States

12. United Kingdom - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
12.1 United Kingdom - Total Diabetes Population
12.1.1 United Kingdom Type 1 Diabetes Population
12.1.2 United Kingdom Type 2 Diabetes Population

13. United Kingdom - CGM Market & Forecast
13.1 United Kingdom - CGM Market by Components
13.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
13.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

14. United Kingdom - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

15. CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom

16. Israel - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
16.1 Israel - Total Diabetes Population & Forecast
16.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
16.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

17. Israel - CGM Market & Forecast
17.1 Israel - CGM Market by Components
17.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
17.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

18. Israel - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

19. CGM Reimbursement in Israel

20. Germany - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
20.1 Germany - Total Diabetes Population
20.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
20.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

21. Germany - CGM Market & Forecast
21.1 Germany - CGM Market by Components
21.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
21.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

22. Germany - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

23. CGM Reimbursement in Germany

24. Netherlands - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
24.1 Netherlands - Total Diabetes Population
24.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
24.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

25. Netherlands - CGM Market & Forecast
25.1 Netherlands - CGM Market by Components
25.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
25.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

26. Netherlands - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

27. CGM Reimbursement in Netherlands

28. Sweden - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
28.1 Sweden - Total Diabetes Population & Forecast
28.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
28.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

29. Sweden - CGM Market & Forecast
29.1 Sweden - CGM Market by Components
29.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
29.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

30. Sweden - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

31. CGM Reimbursement in Sweden

32. France - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
32.1 France - Diabetes Population
32.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
32.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

33. France - CGM Market & Forecast
33.1 France - CGM Market by Components
33.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
33.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

34. France - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

35. CGM Reimbursement in France

36. Switzerland - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
36.1 Switzerland - Total Diabetes Population
36.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
36.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

37. Switzerland - CGM Market & Forecast
37.1 Switzerland - CGM Market by Components
37.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
37.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

38. Switzerland - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

39. CGM Reimbursement in Switzerland

40. Australia - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
40.1 Australia - Total Diabetes Population
40.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
40.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

41. Australia - CGM Market & Forecast
41.1 Australia - CGM Market by Components
41.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
41.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

42. Australia - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

43. CGM Reimbursement in Australia

44. Japan - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
44.1 Japan - Total Diabetes Population
44.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
44.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

45. Japan - CGM Market & Forecast
45.1 Japan - CGM Market by Components
45.1.1 Japan - Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
45.1.2 Japan - CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

46. Japan - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

47. CGM Reimbursement in Japan

48. Canada - Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)
48.1 Canada Diabetes Population
48.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
48.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

49. Canada - CGM Market & Forecast
49.1 Canada - CGM Market by Components
49.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
49.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

50. Canada - CGM User (2010 - 2024)

51. CGM Reimbursement in Canada

52. Market Dynamics
52.1 Growth Drivers
52.1.1 Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by Several Countries
52.1.2 CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients & Physicians
52.2 Challenges
52.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjx2pq/global_cgm_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


