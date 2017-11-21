Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is happy to announce that it has received third-party test results on the finished material extracted from the initial fresh frozen cannabis acquired from Northern California.

The significance of these tests cannot be undermined in light of the expected testing requirements imposed by the state of California starting on January 1st, 2018, which will require that the final product must have at least 99% purity. Based on a report published by Steep Hill (https://www.steephill.com/pdf/uploads/pressrelease/230e778e18d25bf4740957e90b4d7de3.pdf), which states to be the global leader in cannabis testing and analytics, over 84% of the cannabis submitted to Steep Hill's Berkeley lab was contaminated. The Company spent a considerable amount of time identifying the fall harvests which would satisfy high standards LDS set for its raw materials used for the production of CannaStripsTM. Test results showing zero contamination is a significant statement on the LDS Scientific team's acquisition protocols and will clearly enhance the value of downstream products produced from the extracted materials.

The Company estimates the current fall outdoor harvest to represent approximately 80% of the available cannabis production in California until spring 2018. Due to the scarcity of clean raw material, the price to acquire additional raw material in December and January may more than double the current outdoor price. To stockpile sufficient raw fresh frozen material to facilitate production in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company has arranged a US$500,000 secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with an unrelated third party creditor. The Credit Facility will allow the Company to purchase additional raw material without drawing on its development funds and will allow saving more than five hundred thousand dollars in raw material acquisition costs.

Outstanding principal under the Credit Facility accrues interest at a rate of 3% per month, compounded monthly and payable on maturity on May 16, 2018. The Company may prepay the Credit Facility at any time, subject to the payment of $50,000 in minimum interest. The Credit Facility is secured by a general security agreement covering all of the Company's personal property, and first deeds of trust on three parcels of unimproved real property totaling 20.5 acres owned by the Company in the City of Adelanto, San Bernardino County, California.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its direct involvement in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

