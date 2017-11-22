Editage Sends Asian Journal Editors to Europe

LONDON, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Editage sponsored travel grants for journal editors from Asia to attend the European conference of the International Society of Managing and Technical Editors (ISMTE) in London, United Kingdom. Michael Willis, President, ISMTE felicitated the winners of the Editage Travel Grants from journals in China, South Korea, and Nepal during the conference.

On her conference experience, Shanshan Xie from Genomics, Proteomics & Bioinformatics, an official open access journal of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), said, "This is the first time that I've attended an international journal editors' conference abroad. I learnt a lot at the conference, made international connections, exchanged ideas, and will certainly bring back best practices that can be implemented at my own journal in China."

Suk-Gyeong Kim, Managing Editor, Journal of Astronomy and Space Sciences published by the Korean Space Science Society, said, "As a managing editor, making connections and networking with international colleagues is essential. Mr. Nikesh Gosalia of Editage acted as a great bridge between the European attendees and grant winners from Asia."

Pravin Chhetri, Managing Editor, Birat Journal of Health Sciences from Nepal, said, "The conference helped me gain insights about recent developments in scientific publication. ISMTE and Editage have provided a wonderful opportunity for Managing Editors across Asia by providing this travel grant. I request every Managing Editor from Asia to apply for such grants in the future."

Clarinda Cerejo, Editor-in-Chief, Editage Insights expressed her joy by saying, "These grants have been great in connecting journal editors from Asia with their international counterparts. Our in-depth author survey, which is closing on December 20, is another initiative that will bridge gaps between authors and publishers."

Editage Insights just completed four years this November and continues to lead initiatives aimed at educating authors and fostering camaraderie within the global scientific community.

