

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 30 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,410-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to solid earnings news and a bounce in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the European bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following sharp gains from the properties and insurance companies.



For the day, the index gained 18.10 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,410.50 after trading between 3,377.60 and 3,419.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 15.52 points or 0.79 percent to end at 1,987.45.



Among the actives, Vanke surged 10.00 percent, while Gemdale spiked 5.59 percent, Bank of China shed 0.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.16 percent, Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.27 percent, China Life jumped 1.82 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 3.61 percent, PetroChina added 0.49 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical was unchanged



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, allowing the major averages to hit new record closing highs.



The Dow climbed 160.50 points or 0.69 percent to 23,590.83, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.76 points or 1.06 percent to 6,862.48 and the S&P added 16.89 points or 0.65 percent to 2,599.03.



Upbeat earnings news also contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street as Hormel Foods (HRL) and retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) both reported better than expected Q3 results, while Lowe's (LOW) and Campbell Soup (CPB) missed.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a much than expected jump in existing home sales in October.



Crude oil futures were slightly higher as OPEC meets next week to determine if it will extend its supply quota plan through 2018. January WTI oil gained 41 cents or 0.7 percent to $56.83/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX