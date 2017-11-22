

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK,GSK.L), with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Juluca, indicated as a complete regimen for the maintenance treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL) on a stable antiretroviral or ART regimen for at least six months with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the individual components of Juluca. Juluca is expected to be available in pharmacies in the US from 11th December 2017.



Juluca is the first 2-drug regimen (2DR) comprising dolutegravir 50mg (ViiV Healthcare), an integrase strand transfer inhibitor and rilpivirine 25mg (Janssen Therapeutics, Division of Janssen Products LP), a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor.



The most common side effects in patients taking Juluca were diarrhea and headache. Serious side effects include skin rash and allergic reactions, liver problems and depression or mood changes. Juluca should not be given with other anti-HIV drugs and may have drug interactions with other commonly used medications.



