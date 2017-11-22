

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said that, effective February 1, 2018, Antonio Neri, current President of HPE, will become President and Chief Executive Officer, and will join the HPE Board of Directors. Meg Whitman, current Chief Executive Officer, will remain on the HPE Board of Directors.



'Now is the right time for Antonio and a new generation of leaders to take the reins of HPE. I have tremendous confidence that they will continue to build a great company that will thrive well into the future,' said Meg Whitman, CEO of HPE.



Meg Whitman was appointed President and CEO of HP in September 2011. Since then, she has executed against a five-year turnaround strategy that has repositioned the company to better compete and win in today's environment.



Neri, 50, joined HP in 1995 as a customer service engineer in the EMEA call center. He went on to hold various roles in HP's Printing business and then to run customer service for HP's Personal Systems unit. In 2011, Neri began running the company's Technology Services business, then its Server and Networking business units, before running all of Enterprise Group beginning in 2015.



Neri was appointed President of HPE in June 2017. In addition to leading the company's four primary lines of business, as President, Neri has been responsible for HPE Next, a program to accelerate the company's core performance and competitiveness.



