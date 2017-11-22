HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- With total outbound spending of US$24.2 billion in 2016, Hong Kong ranked World's 10th / Asia's 3rd largest market (UNWTO Tourism Barometer Jun 17), but No.1 among these 10 largest markets by per capita spending of US$3285. Outbound to many Asian destinations continues to grow. For example, in 2016, to Thailand grew 12% to 0.75 million after 39% growth in 2015; to Japan grew 21% to 1.84 million after up 65% in 2015; despite price rises, outbound tour groups during Chinese New Year Holiday in 2017 grew by 3 to 5%.

Independent-travel (FIT) dominates Hong Kong outbound. Survey on public visitors of ITE Hong Kong this year, which drew over 5000 replies, found (a) 87% respondents prefer traveling in FIT / private group; (b) 12% had Six or more holidays and 44% Three to Five holidays in past year, and these two groups contributed some 80% of all travel.

Over 60% of ITE public visitors buy online directly from suppliers like airline and hotel and over 30% interested in onsite booking! So public days good for direct promotion and/or sale to travelers but check with related law requirements.

Held annually and over 30 years, ITE Hong Kong is the city's only travel fair, with two trade days (admission require registration) drawing 12000 buyers and regional trade visitors in 2017 (72% Hong Kong & 19% China; Travel Agents 54% & MICE 18%) and 90000 affluent travelers in two public days.

An one stop solution, ITE enables exhibitors to meet the regional travel trade, MICE/corporate travel and affluent FIT. ITE highlights Theme Travels, organize Business Matching, 20 Trade Seminars and 100 Public seminars in separate days.

In ITE 2017 were 645 exhibitors from 56 countries & regions including Asian official pavilions from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, S.Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Sabah and Penang etc. Supported by China National Tourism Administration, Hong Kong Tourism Board and other tourism authorities / associations in the region, ITE Hong Kong is organised by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd.

ITE Hong Kong 2018 will be held from June 14 to 17 at Halls 1A to 1E of the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. For more information, please visit www.itehk.com or contact TKS Tel: +852 3155 0600 Email: travel@tkshk.com

CONTACT:

TKS

Tel: +852 3155 0600

Email: Email Contact



