

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday following the overnight cues from Wall Street where stocks closed at record highs. Exporters' shares are higher despite a slightly stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 187.58 points or 0.84 percent to 22,604.06, off a high of 22,677.34 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Sony is up almost 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.2 percent.



SoftBank is rising more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is up almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, TDK Corp. is rising more than 6 percent following media reports that the electronics company has introduced a rechargeable solid-state battery. Okuma Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent and Fuji Electric is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is losing almost 2 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is down more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs on Tuesday, partly due to strength among technology stocks. Upbeat earnings news from several well-known companies also contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street.



The Dow climbed 160.50 points or 0.7 percent to 23,590.83, the Nasdaq jumped 71.76 points or 1.1 percent to 6,862.48, and the S&P 500 advanced 16.89 points or 0.7 percent to 2,599.03.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose ahead of U.S. inventories data. January WTI oil gained $0.41 or 0.7 percent to settle at $56.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



