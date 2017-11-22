

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citibank agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle accusations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it harmed people whose student loans it serviced, including by giving misinformation about a tax deduction.



The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB took action against Citibank, N.A. for student loan servicing failures that harmed borrowers. Citibank misled borrowers into believing that they were not eligible for a valuable tax deduction on interest paid on certain student loans. The company also incorrectly charged late fees and added interest to the student loan balances of borrowers who were still in school and eligible to defer their loan payments.



CFPB noted that Citibank also misled consumers about how much they had to pay in their monthly bills and failed to disclose required information after denying borrowers' requests to release loan cosigners. The Bureau ordered Citibank to end these illegal servicing practices, and to pay $3.75 million in redress to consumers and a $2.75 million civil money penalty.



