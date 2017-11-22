QUOINE To List QASH on Global Exchanges QUOINEX and QRYPTOS

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- QUOINE will list QASH for trading on global exchanges QUOINEXand QRYPTOSon 21 November 2017.

QUOINE's recently oversubscribed ICO, also known as the QASH Token Sale, is one of the most successful blockchain fintech ICOs globally, with 350 million QASH raised on 8 November 2017. The funds raised from the QASH Token Sale will be used to power the QUOINE LIQUID Platform to provide much-needed liquidity to the crypto economy. As a utility token, QASH has both a functional and economic use case:

As a crypto token, users can pay for services on all of QUOINE's platforms. Eventually, QASH can be adopted by fintech startups and other financial services companies as a medium of payment within the blockchain fintech ecosystem. As a tradable digital asset class on the open market.

Initially, QASH value will be used for services provided by QUOINE's suite of platforms and services-- to cover fees; as credit collateral, and to participate in trading strategies. QASH will also become a base currency for trading on QUOINEX and QRYPTOS.

As the demand for the QUOINE LIQUID Platform grows, the utility of QASH will increase and will allow QASH holders to use its inherent value as a payment vehicle for all services and functions QUOINE (and its partners) will provide. This usage will provide a network effect for the mainstream adoption of QASH.

As part of its evolution, QASH will start its life cycle as a ERC 20 utility token. When coupled with the power of the QASH Blockchain within the QUOINE LIQUID Platform, QASH will naturally mature into a powerful cryptocurrency.

As part of QUOINE's regulatory compliance with the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA), QUOINE has made a submission to list the QASH token on QUOINEX, a regulated trading platform and cryptocurrency exchange in Japan. The JFSA has accepted the submission from QUOINE to list QASH as a tradeable token on QUOINEX.

On QASH listing day, QUOINE will offer currency pairs QASH/USD, QASH/JPY, QASH/SGD, QASH/EUR, QASH/AUD, QASH/IDR, QASH/ETH AND QASH/BTC for trading on the global fiat-cryptocurrency exchange QUOINEX and QASH/ETH and QASH/BTC for trading on the ICO listing platform and crypto-only exchange QRYPTOS.

Regarding the exciting QASH listing date, CEO and Co-founder Mike Kayamori stated: "We are excited to announce the listing of QASH on global exchanges QUOINEX and QRYPTOS on 21 November. We are well aware of the high demand for QASH and this is a wonderful opportunity for those who missed our ICO to own the QASH Token. Our global QRYPTOS and QUOINEX trading exchanges are both secure and KYC/AML globally compliant platforms. With our QUOINE platforms, we hope to facilitate industry standards for the safest way to trade digital tokens. The listing of the QASH token will provide market liquidity for our token holders, enabling them to easily trade QASH to and from multiple currencies such as the US dollar, Japanese yen, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, with more exchange listings to come in the near future."

About QUOINE:

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in both banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH in a significantly oversubscribed ICO at https://liquid.plus, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

QASH Token and QUOINE LIQUID website: https://liquid.plus

Whitepaper download: https://liquid.plus/quoine-liquid

QUOINE ICO Brand Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5mvYnammC0&t=51s

QUOINE LIQUID Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5gs2sX7W-g&t=2s

Telegram: https://t.me/QUOINE

