

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Wednesday following the fresh record closing highs overnight on Wall Street with investor sentiment boosted by upbeat corporate earnings results and higher commodity prices.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session following the overnight gains on Wall Street and a lift in commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 18.50 points or 0.31 percent to 5,982.00, off a high of 5,995.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 16.70 points or 0.28 percent to 6,060.90.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is rising 0.5 percent following a more than 2 percent increase in the price of iron ore overnight.



Oil stocks are also gaining after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent, Santos is adding almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are declining more than 1 percent each despite gold prices edging higher.



The big four banks are also mostly lower. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent.



Sonic Healthcare affirmed its financial outlook for the current financial year, expecting annual underlying earnings growth of six to eight percent. The pathology and radiology services company's shares are higher by 0.3 percent.



Webjet said it is currently exceeding its target growth rates in both consumer and business bookings, and expects full-year earnings to rise about 14 percent. However, shares of the online travel booking company are losing almost 8 percent.



Shares of Auscann Group Holdings are soaring more than 20 percent following news that the medicinal cannabis supplier's Chilean joint venture, DayaCann, secured its cultivation license from the Chilean government.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that Australia's economy continued to expand in October. The bank's leading economic index was up 0.13 percent on month last month, after gaining an upwardly revised 0.14 percent in the previous month.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the value of total construction work in Australia done surged a seasonally adjusted 15.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, coming in at A$61.863 billion. The headline figure blew away forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 9.3 percent jump in the second quarter.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar recovered against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7577, up from US$0.7542 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is rising following the overnight cues from Wall Street where stocks closed at fresh record highs. Exporters' shares are higher despite a slightly stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 187.58 points or 0.84 percent to 22,604.06, off a high of 22,677.34 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Sony is up almost 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.2 percent. SoftBank is rising more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is up almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, TDK Corp. is rising more than 6 percent following media reports that the electronics company has introduced a rechargeable solid-state battery. Okuma Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent and Fuji Electric is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is losing almost 2 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is down more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index breached the 30,000 mark to climb to its highest level in a decade.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs on Tuesday, partly due to strength among technology stocks. Upbeat earnings news from several well-known companies also contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street.



The Dow climbed 160.50 points or 0.7 percent to 23,590.83, the Nasdaq jumped 71.76 points or 1.1 percent to 6,862.48, and the S&P 500 advanced 16.89 points or 0.7 percent to 2,599.03.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose ahead of U.S. inventories data. January WTI oil gained $0.41 or 0.7 percent to settle at $56.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



