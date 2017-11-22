

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis, announced Tuesday that the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, Patents Court in the United Kingdom issued a judgment in its favor in the patent infringement suit filed against Premaitha Health plc (NIPT.L), and the patent infringement suit filed against Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc.



In London trading, Premaitha shares plunged 35 percent to 5.12 pence.



Illumina said it intends to seek all available remedies for the infringement, including damages, injunctive relief, and attorney fees.



The Court found that Premaitha's IONA test infringed EP 1 981 995, EP 2 385 143, EP 2 183 693 and EP 2 514 842, which are generally directed to the use of sequencing in non-invasive prenatal testing or NIPT.



The Court also found that the gender testing component in Premaitha's IONA test and Ariosa's Harmony test infringe EP 0 994 963. These patents are licensed by Illumina or its wholly owned subsidiary Verinata Health, Inc.



Charles Dadswell, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Illumina, said, 'We are pleased that the Court ruled in our favor. The Court's judgment validates the investments Illumina has made, the value of this technology and the significant contributions of the inventors in this field.'



