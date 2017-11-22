SAI Global Expands Middle East Presence with Dubai Office

New office opens in response to increasing regional demand for world-class environmental health and safety (EHS) and IT risk management solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced the opening of an office in Dubai to help organizations throughout the Middle East enhance their risk management programs. The new office addresses increasing demand and growth the company has experienced since it first entered the region in 2015.

SAI Global will build upon a solid customer base established across the region's banking, energy and oil sectors, including Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). These businesses rely on the company's integrated risk software and learning solutions to mitigate risk through practices that bring transparency, consistency, and accountability.

"The market for risk management solutions and compliance training is rapidly growing throughout the Middle East," said Peter Granat, CEO of SAI Global. "There's strong demand among companies in the region for our leading environmental health and safety (EHS) and IT risk software solutions. These companies are ambitious in their goals to be among the best managed companies in the world and our enhanced presence here better enables our commitment to these customers."

According to a representative of Agility, a logistics leader in Kuwait "To protect our hard-earned brand reputation and build public trust, it's essential for us to cultivate an ethical culture across our organization. SAI Global has really helped us to create awareness, increase transparency and reduce risk. This has enabled us to align our employee conduct with our company values, as well as establish an effective, defensible compliance program with measurable results."

SAI Global's Dubai office will be headed up by a locally appointed team of risk management experts responsible for evolving the company's business in the region.

As referenced in Gartner's 'Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions' (June 2017), "according to 200 inquiries in 2016 and 2017, bringing efficiencies in managing compliance and regulatory reporting for IT-related risks continues to be the primary driver to evaluate IT risk management (ITRM) solutions. We also continue to see more interest among buyers trying to answer inquiries from their boards or customers about ITRM's close link to cybersecurity initiatives. This is especially true in North America and Europe; however, the Middle East, Brazil and India are also showing signs of increased interest in ITRM solutions' capabilities." *

SAI Global was positioned the highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant of this Magic Quadrant for its digital risk management software.

Additionally, in SC Media's recent comprehensive product review, SAI Global's digital risk management software solution achieved "five stars" for the fifth consecutive year.

*Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions," Khushbu Pratap, Jeffrey Wheatman, Matthew T. Stamper, 29 June 2017.

Required Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SAI Global's world-class solutions and expertise help companies take an integrated approach to the risk management lifecycle.

The company has global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more visit www.saiglobal.com.

