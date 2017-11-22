

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence held steady for the second straight month in November, while spending growth accelerated in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index came in at 23.0 in November, the same reading as in the previous two months.



The opinion about the economic climate was slightly less positive compared to October, with the index falling to 41 from 43.



At the same time, the index measuring willingness to buy remained unchanged at 10.0.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a faster rate of 3.1 percent yearly in September, following a 2.2 percent increase in August.



The measure has been rising since October 2014. Households spent more on clothing, shoes and home furnishings in September.



