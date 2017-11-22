Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest real-world evidence analytics study on the healthcare industry. The client, a renowned global healthcare provider, wanted to understand the market effectiveness and develop product offerings based on customer preferences to enhance their business efficiency. The client wanted to improve clinical outcomes and enhance the accessibility of the drugs.

According to the real world evidence analytics experts at Quantzig, "The players in the healthcare industry are facing several economic uncertainties, due to which major players in the healthcare industry are adopting real-world evidence analytics to improve their overall business efficiencies."

Innovations like robotic surgery, implantable devices, 3D printing, and other digital and technology innovations that target treatment, prevention, and monitoring are showing the potential to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Businesses in the healthcare industry have started adopting real-world evidence analytics solution to determine the unmet needs of the patients and gauge the utilization rates of drugs among the target segments in niche markets.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to measure real-time information on drugs; thereby, improving the accessibility of the drugs and its pricing structure. The client was able to understand the right treatment patterns for patients and their effect on economic outcomes.

This real world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain numerous benefits regarding patient-level data across geographies

Compare the cost, quality, and benefits of the drugs with that of their peers

This real-world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining an in-depth understanding of disease progression patterns and the costs associated with treatments

Identifying potential development areas and gaining real-world data on the product offerings

