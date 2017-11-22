Oy Hartwall Ab: Formula 1 Star Kimi Räikkönen Knows What He's Doing - New Video Brings Back Legendary Punchline

HELSINKI, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The national drink of Finland Hartwall OriginalLong Drink continues its launch campaign in Japan with Formula 1 star Kimi Räikkönen. A new film was launched today and it brings a new twist to the Ice Man's legendary punchline: "Just leave me alone. I know what I am doing".
The Finnish national drink and its ambassador, Kimi Räikkönen have been embraced by the Japanese. The extensive PR campaign was kicked off by "Live Original", a film released in the beginning of November. Now the campaign is fortified with "Leave me alone" - a film in which one of Räikkönen's most legendary punchlines makes a humorous comeback. Link: https://youtu.be/ghykrSCC03A
The iconic comment originates from the Abu Dhabi race in 2012. Instead of obeying team principal's orders coming through the radio, Kimi laconically responded: "Just leave me alone. I know what I am doing".
Räikkönen's famous comment crystallizes his attitude. "Thanks to this attitude, Kimi Räikkönen's and Hartwall Original Long Drink's co-operation is a perfect brand-match. They share the same eagerness and determination when it comes to choosing one's own path", says Product Manager Eeva Ignatius.
Hartwall Original Long Drink is Räikkönen's favourite drink and he himself proposed the cooperation. "I really enjoyed the film shootings and the punchline felt like my own", Kimi Räikkönen says.
When Two Legends Become One
Hartwall Original Long Drink's special Ice Man edition landed in Japan in November 2017. The fresh and unique Finnish drink is now sold in Japan's biggest online store Rakuten. The Japanese prefer mixed drinks, and as a bottled long drink of gin and grapefruit, Hartwall Original Long Drink suits the local taste.
The first campaign film "Live Original" was released in November and it immediately went viral. "The Film became very popular in Finland and it gained viewers from 157 other countries", Ignatius says.
The new film "Leave me alone" is in a sense a sequel, yet the humour brought by Kimi's legendary punchline puts it in its own category. "Kimi's words are so legendary and full of positive energy! We just had to utilize them", Ignatius laughs.
Hartwall Original Long Drink
- Refreshing mix of Finnish artisan gin, grapefruit and world's purest water
- Also called as the national drink of Finland
- Original taste has charmed Finns for 65 years
- Developed for the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics to help the local bartenders serve the thirsty visitors with ease
- The product was supposed to be available only during the Olympics, but Finns fell in love with it and wanted its production to continue even after the games
- Still produced according to the original recipe from 1952
- Alcohol content 5.5%, also available as stronger and lighter versions
- Most sold alcoholic beverage of the Finnish alcohol monopoly retailer Alko
Hartwall Original Long Drink
Hartwall Original Long Drink is the world's first long drink. The original cocktail created especially for the Helsinki Olympics in 1952, the classic gin drink, charmed visitors but also Finns - and keeps on charming them year in, year out. https://www.facebook.com/aitolonkero
Hartwall
Hartwall is the innovative leader in the beverage industry. Our product portfolio includes beers, ciders, long drinks, bottled waters, soft drinks and a growing variety of specialty beverages. Through our subsidiary Hartwa-Trade, we also import wines and other alcoholic drinks. Our best-known brands are Lapin Kulta, Karjala, Foster's and Heineken beers as well as Hartwall Jaffa, Hartwall Novelle, Upcider and Hartwall Original Long Drink. Hartwall's modern production facilities are located in Lahti. www.hartwall.fi/en
