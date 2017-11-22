WISeKey partners with HopeRun to launch WisekeyIoT platform on the Chinese IoT Market

ZUG, Switzerland - November 22, 2017 -(WISeKey: http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wisekey.com%2F&esheet=51356652&newsitemid=20160606006182&lan=en-US&anchor=WISeKey&index=1&md5=afcb280bdda056c5077ae406bf8948b1) International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced its partnership with Jiangsu HopeRun Software Co., ltd. ("Hoperun"- SZ: 300339) to provide secure IoT solutions to the Chinese market by combing WISeKey's IoT Security framework WISeKeyIoT with HopeRun's embedded products, services and solutions.

"By combining WISeKey's Secure Element (our tamper-resistant silicon chip) and its managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems with Hoperun's experience in software development and technology services, we are bringing a powerful solution to Chinese companies that wish to develop and increase the level of security for their Internet of Things (IoT) offerings. Furthermore, this agreement will reinforce our position as a leader in the region as we continue to expand our geographic coverage and client base," said Benoit Makowka, Vice President of the IoT business line at WISeKey Semiconductors.

"Through the integration of WISeKeyIoT framework into Hoperun's existing IoT solutions we can provide our customers with a dedicated secure IoT network that can be tailored to their needs," said Liu Yi, Director of Innovation Solutions at HopeRun.

WISeKeyIoT is a vertical IoT security framework, a one-stop-shop security software tool with a user-friendly interface and easy-to-integrate API that manages the life-cycle of devices and their digital certificates. Easy to implement, hard to attack, the WISeKeyIoT framework offers secure solutions even when the IoT device is in an unsecured environment, such as during production or in the field.

About HopeRun

Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co. (SZ: 300339), Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and services. Its products include power solutions, chain store intelligent operation solutions, finance solutions, telematics mobile application solutions, corporation solutions, apparel supply chain solutions, government solutions, communication and mobile solutions, and geographic information system application solutions.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit (www.wisekey.com: http://www.wisekey.com).

