NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (EuroNext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that it will participate in three conferences focused on European investors.

Salon Actionaria on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, 2017 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris, 2 place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris

on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, 2017 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris, 2 place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum where NOXXON will hold a presentation on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 14:30-15:00 in the Oslo room of the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel Conference Center, Hugo Eckener Ring 15, Frankfurt Airport, 60549 Frankfurt.

where NOXXON will hold a presentation on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 14:30-15:00 in the Oslo room of the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel Conference Center, Hugo Eckener Ring 15, Frankfurt Airport, 60549 Frankfurt. Invest Securities BioMed Event on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Salons Hoche, 9 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris.

NOXXON Pharma will be available for meetings with institutional investors.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Contacts:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726 247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

or

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner

Tel. +49 (0) 89 210228 0

noxxon@mc-services.eu

or

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer

Tel. +49 (0) 172 861 8540

schweitzer@trophic.eu

or

NewCap

Florent Alba

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 98 55

falba@newcap.fr