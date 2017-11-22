Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral and inflammatory diseases, as well as cancer, today announces that the senior management of ABIVAX will present a corporate development overview at the upcoming German Equity Forum 2017 being held November 27-29, 2017 at the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel and Conference Center in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The presentation of Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28th, 11:30am CET in Room Oslo

"ABIVAX is experiencing an exciting time as we have made excellent progress in the development of our product portfolio. Our lead candidate, ABX464, with the potential to induce a functional cure in HIV patients, showed early this year for the first time ever, that a therapeutic candidate could reduce HIV reservoirs in chronically infected patients an effect which was confirmed with a second phase 2a study in September, said Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX.

"In parallel, ABX464 showed also a promising anti-inflammatory effect in the intestine in a preclinical study, and, as a result, we have just started a clinical proof-of-concept study with this molecule in ulcerative colitis," continued Prof Ehrlich.

"Furthermore, in October we presented the first preclinical proof-of-concept study showing that a second molecule, ABX196, an immune enhancer, significantly increases efficacy of anti-cancer drugs in preclinical models. These exciting data could truly change the company by opening the door to immune-oncology partnerships," added Prof Ehrlich. Given all this, we strongly believe ABIVAX is passing through a transformative time and I am very much looking forward to discussing future developments and opportunities with investors and industry experts at this important event."

The German Equity Forum hosted by German Stock Exchange "Deutsche Börse" is Europe's largest and most important capital market event for corporate finance. In addition, the organizers provide a central matchmaking platform for senior company representatives from various industries and the investment community. For more information about the event program, time frame and venue, please see the event website at www.eigenkapitalforum.com.

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to develop novel treatments for viral and inflammatory diseases as well as cancer. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an antiviral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for providing a sustained viral remission or functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect, which is currently explored through a phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial in ulcerative colitis. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer for the treatment of cancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (e.g., Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza and Dengue), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX).

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

