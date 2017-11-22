sprite-preloader
Imperial Minerals Plc - Final Results and Notice of AGM

22 November 2017

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial', the "Group' or the "Company')

Audited Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2017 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dear Shareholder,

The Company is pleased to announce the financial results of Imperial Minerals Plc for the year ended 30 June 2017.

The year has been a frustrating one for our Company in that we were unable to secure any new investments and English market interest in micro-cap, pre revenue natural resource projects remains highly selective.

Our frustration has been exacerbated by the fact that Imperial's small capital structure and limited funds mean that almost all deals chased are complicated by potentially triggering a reverse takeover ("RTO') transaction, which add numerous layers of time, expense and specialist input. The RTO considerations have been "deal breakers' on a number of occasions this year.

It is for this reason that the Board has become most specific in its targeting process. The Company is now only chasing commodities with a very high level of market support - most particularly gold, battery inputs such as lithium and cobalt and metals that are in cyclical supply shortfall such as zinc. Your board is also concentrating its search in Australia as the region is currently enjoying a major exploration renaissance.

Most encouragingly speculative private and institutional money has been pouring in to drill conglomerate gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA), lithium and cobalt opportunities, many of which are also in WA, as well as base metals opportunities in Queensland and New South Wales.

This excitement is driving junior resource company share prices and is rapidly changing greater investor sentiment. There is no reason why a NEX company like Imperial can't be part of this renaissance.

Imperial continues to be run leanly with listing costs negotiated as low as possible. To keep its project hunt on track the Company sold its small interest in AIM-listed North River Resources before it delisted. To continue to operate in 2018, Imperial will soon need to raise new monies.

Financial Review

The Company currently only has interest revenue and its cash reserves will be used in the short term to cover travel costs, initial due diligence and other costs incidental to the identification and development of acquisition opportunities.

The loss for the year was £398,251 (2016: £89,317). Total expenditure during the year was £398,256 (2016: £95,232) which consisted mainly of the loss on disposal £361,777 of its investment in North River Resources Plc (available for sale investment) with the balance comprising corporate, regulatory and administration expenses.

The Company does not recommend a payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2017.

Financial Position

The group's Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2017 and comparatives at 30 June 2016 are summarised below:

30 June 201730 June 2016
GBPGBP
Current assets74,02557,790
Non-current assets-53,533
Total assets74,025111,323
Current liabilities4,3589,913
Total liabilities4,3589,913
Net assets69,667101,410

On behalf of the Board, I would like to record our thanks to those who have helped the Company throughout the year.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Imperial is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Edwin Coe LLP at 2 Stone Buildings, Lincoln's Inn, London, WC2A 3TH on 19 December 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the ICAP Securities & Derivatives Exchange website at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1024283

James Hamilton
Chairman
Imperial Minerals Plc
15 November 2017


The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.


For further information please contact:

Imperial Minerals plc
Russell Hardwick
+61 417 714 292

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Tel: 020 7220 9796



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 30 June 2017

For the year ended 30 June 2017For the year ended 30 June 2016
NoteGBPGBP
Continuing operations
Revenue--
Impairment of receivable and loss on disposal of available for sale investment(361,777)(42,135)
Administrative expenses(36,479)(53,097)
Loss before taxation(398,256)(95,232)
Finance income - interest receivable55,915
Income tax4--
Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent(398,251)(89,317)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Unrealised changes in value of available for sale financial assets-(189,141)
Reclassification of cumulative loss on available for sale assets on disposal329,908-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax329,908(189,141)
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent(68,343)(278,458)
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence)
5		(1.329p)(0.378p)


IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2017

Company number: 6275976GroupCompany
NoteAs at
30 June 2017		As at
30 June 2016		As at
30 June 2017		As at
30 June 2016
GBPGBPGBPGBP
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Investments in subsidiaries7--1010
Financial assets - Available for sale8-53,533-53,533
Total non-current assets-53,5331053,543
Current assets
Trade and other receivables91,35214,92775214,327
Cash and cash equivalents72,67342,86369,13941,683
Total current assets74,02557,79069,89156,010
TOTAL ASSETS74,025111,32369,901109,553
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables104,3589,9134,3589,913
Total current liabilities4,3589,9134,3589,913
TOTAL LIABILITIES4,3589,9134,3589,913
NET ASSETS69,667101,41065,54399,640
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
Share capital11201,700199,950201,700199,950
Share premium11855,658822,408855,658822,408
Other reserve1,60024,2411,60024,241
Available for sale reserve-(329,908)-(329,908)
Retained losses(989,291)(615,281)(993,415)(617,051)
TOTAL EQUITY69,667101,41065,54399,640

The Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 15 November 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:

Russell Hardwick
Director


IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 30 June 2017

GroupShare capitalShare premiumShares to be issued under options Retained lossesAvailable for sale
reserve		Total Equity
GBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBP
At 1 July 2015189,950781,17125,478(525,964)(140,767)329,868
Loss for the year---(89,317)-(89,317)
Other comprehensive income for the year----(189,141)(189,141)
Total comprehensive income for the year---(89,317)(189,141)(278,458)
Issue of ordinary shares10,00040,000---50,000
Transfer on expiry of share options-1,237(1,237)---
Balance at 30 June 2016199,950822,40824,241(615,281)(329,908)101,410
At 1 July 2016199,950822,40824,241(615,281)(329,908)101,410
Loss for the year---(398,251)-(398,251)
Other comprehensive income for the year----329,908329,908
Total comprehensive income for the year---(398,251)329,908(68,343)
Issue of ordinary shares1,75033,250---35,000
Issue of share options--1,600--1,600
Transfer on expiry of share options--(24,241)24,241--
Balance at 30 June 2017201,700855,6581,600(989,291)-69,667


IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 30 June 2017

CompanyShare capitalShare premiumShares to be issued under options Retained lossesAvailable for sale reserveTotal Equity
GBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBP
At 1 July 2015189,950781,17125,478(537,617)(140,767)318,215
Loss for the year---(79,434)-(79,434)
Other comprehensive income for the year----(189,141)(189,141)
Total comprehensive income for the year---(79,434)(189,141)(268,575)
Issue of ordinary shares10,00040,000---50,000
Expiry of share options-1,237(1,237)---
Balance at 30 June 2016199,950822,40824,241(617,051)(329,908)99,640
At 1 July 2016199,950822,40824,241(617,051)(329,908)99,640
Loss for the year---(400,605)-(400,605)
Other comprehensive income for the year----329,908329,908
Total comprehensive income for the year---(400,605)329,908(70,697)
Issue of ordinary shares1,75033,250---35,000
Issue of share options--1,600--1,600
Expiry of share options--(24,241)24,241--
Balance at 30 June 2017201,700855,6581,600(993,415)-65,543


IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 30 June 2017

GroupCompany
Note2017201620172016
GBPGBPGBPGBP
Cash flows from operating activities12(34,194)(54,068)(36,548)(44,185)
Net cash used in operating activities(34,194)(54,068)(36,548)(44,185)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received530530
Proceeds from disposal of available for sale financial assets28,9991,06428,9991,064
Cash flows generated from investing activities29,0041,09429,0041,094
Cash Flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares35,00050,00035,00050,000
Cash Flows generated from financing activities35,00050,00035,00050,000
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents29,810(2,974)27,4566,909
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year42,86345,83741,68334,774
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year72,67342,86369,13941,683

© 2017 PR Newswire