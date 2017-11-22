Imperial Minerals Plc - Final Results and Notice of AGM

22 November 2017

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial', the "Group' or the "Company')

Audited Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2017 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dear Shareholder,

The Company is pleased to announce the financial results of Imperial Minerals Plc for the year ended 30 June 2017.

The year has been a frustrating one for our Company in that we were unable to secure any new investments and English market interest in micro-cap, pre revenue natural resource projects remains highly selective.

Our frustration has been exacerbated by the fact that Imperial's small capital structure and limited funds mean that almost all deals chased are complicated by potentially triggering a reverse takeover ("RTO') transaction, which add numerous layers of time, expense and specialist input. The RTO considerations have been "deal breakers' on a number of occasions this year.

It is for this reason that the Board has become most specific in its targeting process. The Company is now only chasing commodities with a very high level of market support - most particularly gold, battery inputs such as lithium and cobalt and metals that are in cyclical supply shortfall such as zinc. Your board is also concentrating its search in Australia as the region is currently enjoying a major exploration renaissance.

Most encouragingly speculative private and institutional money has been pouring in to drill conglomerate gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA), lithium and cobalt opportunities, many of which are also in WA, as well as base metals opportunities in Queensland and New South Wales.

This excitement is driving junior resource company share prices and is rapidly changing greater investor sentiment. There is no reason why a NEX company like Imperial can't be part of this renaissance.

Imperial continues to be run leanly with listing costs negotiated as low as possible. To keep its project hunt on track the Company sold its small interest in AIM-listed North River Resources before it delisted. To continue to operate in 2018, Imperial will soon need to raise new monies.

Financial Review

The Company currently only has interest revenue and its cash reserves will be used in the short term to cover travel costs, initial due diligence and other costs incidental to the identification and development of acquisition opportunities.

The loss for the year was £398,251 (2016: £89,317). Total expenditure during the year was £398,256 (2016: £95,232) which consisted mainly of the loss on disposal £361,777 of its investment in North River Resources Plc (available for sale investment) with the balance comprising corporate, regulatory and administration expenses.

The Company does not recommend a payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2017.

Financial Position

The group's Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2017 and comparatives at 30 June 2016 are summarised below:

30 June 2017 30 June 2016 GBP GBP Current assets 74,025 57,790 Non-current assets - 53,533 Total assets 74,025 111,323 Current liabilities 4,358 9,913 Total liabilities 4,358 9,913 Net assets 69,667 101,410

On behalf of the Board, I would like to record our thanks to those who have helped the Company throughout the year.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Imperial is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Edwin Coe LLP at 2 Stone Buildings, Lincoln's Inn, London, WC2A 3TH on 19 December 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the ICAP Securities & Derivatives Exchange website at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1024283

James Hamilton

Chairman

Imperial Minerals Plc

15 November 2017



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.



For further information please contact:

Imperial Minerals plc

Russell Hardwick

+61 417 714 292

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

Tel: 020 7220 9796





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 30 June 2017

For the year ended 30 June 2017 For the year ended 30 June 2016 Note GBP GBP Continuing operations Revenue - - Impairment of receivable and loss on disposal of available for sale investment (361,777) (42,135) Administrative expenses (36,479) (53,097) Loss before taxation (398,256) (95,232) Finance income - interest receivable 5 5,915 Income tax 4 - - Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (398,251) (89,317) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Unrealised changes in value of available for sale financial assets - (189,141) Reclassification of cumulative loss on available for sale assets on disposal 329,908 - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 329,908 (189,141) Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (68,343) (278,458) Earnings per share Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence)

5 (1.329p) (0.378p)



IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2017

Company number: 6275976 Group Company Note As at

30 June 2017 As at

30 June 2016 As at

30 June 2017 As at

30 June 2016 GBP GBP GBP GBP ASSETS Non-current assets Investments in subsidiaries 7 - - 10 10 Financial assets - Available for sale 8 - 53,533 - 53,533 Total non-current assets - 53,533 10 53,543 Current assets Trade and other receivables 9 1,352 14,927 752 14,327 Cash and cash equivalents 72,673 42,863 69,139 41,683 Total current assets 74,025 57,790 69,891 56,010 TOTAL ASSETS 74,025 111,323 69,901 109,553 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 10 4,358 9,913 4,358 9,913 Total current liabilities 4,358 9,913 4,358 9,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,358 9,913 4,358 9,913 NET ASSETS 69,667 101,410 65,543 99,640 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY Share capital 11 201,700 199,950 201,700 199,950 Share premium 11 855,658 822,408 855,658 822,408 Other reserve 1,600 24,241 1,600 24,241 Available for sale reserve - (329,908) - (329,908) Retained losses (989,291) (615,281) (993,415) (617,051) TOTAL EQUITY 69,667 101,410 65,543 99,640

The Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 15 November 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:

Russell Hardwick

Director



IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 30 June 2017

Group Share capital Share premium Shares to be issued under options Retained losses Available for sale

reserve Total Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP At 1 July 2015 189,950 781,171 25,478 (525,964) (140,767) 329,868 Loss for the year - - - (89,317) - (89,317) Other comprehensive income for the year - - - - (189,141) (189,141) Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (89,317) (189,141) (278,458) Issue of ordinary shares 10,000 40,000 - - - 50,000 Transfer on expiry of share options - 1,237 (1,237) - - - Balance at 30 June 2016 199,950 822,408 24,241 (615,281) (329,908) 101,410 At 1 July 2016 199,950 822,408 24,241 (615,281) (329,908) 101,410 Loss for the year - - - (398,251) - (398,251) Other comprehensive income for the year - - - - 329,908 329,908 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (398,251) 329,908 (68,343) Issue of ordinary shares 1,750 33,250 - - - 35,000 Issue of share options - - 1,600 - - 1,600 Transfer on expiry of share options - - (24,241) 24,241 - - Balance at 30 June 2017 201,700 855,658 1,600 (989,291) - 69,667



IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 30 June 2017

Company Share capital Share premium Shares to be issued under options Retained losses Available for sale reserve Total Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP At 1 July 2015 189,950 781,171 25,478 (537,617) (140,767) 318,215 Loss for the year - - - (79,434) - (79,434) Other comprehensive income for the year - - - - (189,141) (189,141) Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (79,434) (189,141) (268,575) Issue of ordinary shares 10,000 40,000 - - - 50,000 Expiry of share options - 1,237 (1,237) - - - Balance at 30 June 2016 199,950 822,408 24,241 (617,051) (329,908) 99,640 At 1 July 2016 199,950 822,408 24,241 (617,051) (329,908) 99,640 Loss for the year - - - (400,605) - (400,605) Other comprehensive income for the year - - - - 329,908 329,908 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (400,605) 329,908 (70,697) Issue of ordinary shares 1,750 33,250 - - - 35,000 Issue of share options - - 1,600 - - 1,600 Expiry of share options - - (24,241) 24,241 - - Balance at 30 June 2017 201,700 855,658 1,600 (993,415) - 65,543



IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 30 June 2017