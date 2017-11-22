Imperial Minerals Plc - Final Results and Notice of AGM

22 November 2017
Imperial Minerals Plc
("Imperial', the "Group' or the "Company')
Audited Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2017 and Notice of Annual General Meeting
Dear Shareholder,
The Company is pleased to announce the financial results of Imperial Minerals Plc for the year ended 30 June 2017.
The year has been a frustrating one for our Company in that we were unable to secure any new investments and English market interest in micro-cap, pre revenue natural resource projects remains highly selective.
Our frustration has been exacerbated by the fact that Imperial's small capital structure and limited funds mean that almost all deals chased are complicated by potentially triggering a reverse takeover ("RTO') transaction, which add numerous layers of time, expense and specialist input. The RTO considerations have been "deal breakers' on a number of occasions this year.
It is for this reason that the Board has become most specific in its targeting process. The Company is now only chasing commodities with a very high level of market support - most particularly gold, battery inputs such as lithium and cobalt and metals that are in cyclical supply shortfall such as zinc. Your board is also concentrating its search in Australia as the region is currently enjoying a major exploration renaissance.
Most encouragingly speculative private and institutional money has been pouring in to drill conglomerate gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA), lithium and cobalt opportunities, many of which are also in WA, as well as base metals opportunities in Queensland and New South Wales.
This excitement is driving junior resource company share prices and is rapidly changing greater investor sentiment. There is no reason why a NEX company like Imperial can't be part of this renaissance.
Imperial continues to be run leanly with listing costs negotiated as low as possible. To keep its project hunt on track the Company sold its small interest in AIM-listed North River Resources before it delisted. To continue to operate in 2018, Imperial will soon need to raise new monies.
Financial Review
The Company currently only has interest revenue and its cash reserves will be used in the short term to cover travel costs, initial due diligence and other costs incidental to the identification and development of acquisition opportunities.
The loss for the year was £398,251 (2016: £89,317). Total expenditure during the year was £398,256 (2016: £95,232) which consisted mainly of the loss on disposal £361,777 of its investment in North River Resources Plc (available for sale investment) with the balance comprising corporate, regulatory and administration expenses.
The Company does not recommend a payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2017.
Financial Position
The group's Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2017 and comparatives at 30 June 2016 are summarised below:
|30 June 2017
|30 June 2016
|GBP
|GBP
|Current assets
|74,025
|57,790
|Non-current assets
|-
|53,533
|Total assets
|74,025
|111,323
|Current liabilities
|4,358
|9,913
|Total liabilities
|4,358
|9,913
|Net assets
|69,667
|101,410
On behalf of the Board, I would like to record our thanks to those who have helped the Company throughout the year.
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Imperial is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Edwin Coe LLP at 2 Stone Buildings, Lincoln's Inn, London, WC2A 3TH on 19 December 2017 at 10.00 a.m.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the ICAP Securities & Derivatives Exchange website at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1024283
James Hamilton
Chairman
Imperial Minerals Plc
15 November 2017
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 30 June 2017
|For the year ended 30 June 2017
|For the year ended 30 June 2016
|Note
|GBP
|GBP
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|-
|-
|Impairment of receivable and loss on disposal of available for sale investment
|(361,777)
|(42,135)
|Administrative expenses
|(36,479)
|(53,097)
|Loss before taxation
|(398,256)
|(95,232)
|Finance income - interest receivable
|5
|5,915
|Income tax
|4
|-
|-
|Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent
|(398,251)
|(89,317)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|Unrealised changes in value of available for sale financial assets
|-
|(189,141)
|Reclassification of cumulative loss on available for sale assets on disposal
|329,908
|-
|Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|329,908
|(189,141)
|Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent
|(68,343)
|(278,458)
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence)
5
|(1.329p)
|(0.378p)
IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2017
|Company number: 6275976
|Group
|Company
|Note
|As at
30 June 2017
|As at
30 June 2016
|As at
30 June 2017
|As at
30 June 2016
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Investments in subsidiaries
|7
|-
|-
|10
|10
|Financial assets - Available for sale
|8
|-
|53,533
|-
|53,533
|Total non-current assets
|-
|53,533
|10
|53,543
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|9
|1,352
|14,927
|752
|14,327
|Cash and cash equivalents
|72,673
|42,863
|69,139
|41,683
|Total current assets
|74,025
|57,790
|69,891
|56,010
|TOTAL ASSETS
|74,025
|111,323
|69,901
|109,553
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|10
|4,358
|9,913
|4,358
|9,913
|Total current liabilities
|4,358
|9,913
|4,358
|9,913
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,358
|9,913
|4,358
|9,913
|NET ASSETS
|69,667
|101,410
|65,543
|99,640
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
|Share capital
|11
|201,700
|199,950
|201,700
|199,950
|Share premium
|11
|855,658
|822,408
|855,658
|822,408
|Other reserve
|1,600
|24,241
|1,600
|24,241
|Available for sale reserve
|-
|(329,908)
|-
|(329,908)
|Retained losses
|(989,291)
|(615,281)
|(993,415)
|(617,051)
|TOTAL EQUITY
|69,667
|101,410
|65,543
|99,640
The Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 15 November 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:
Russell Hardwick
Director
IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 30 June 2017
|Group
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Shares to be issued under options
|Retained losses
|Available for sale
reserve
|Total Equity
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|At 1 July 2015
|189,950
|781,171
|25,478
|(525,964)
|(140,767)
|329,868
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(89,317)
|-
|(89,317)
|Other comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(189,141)
|(189,141)
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(89,317)
|(189,141)
|(278,458)
|Issue of ordinary shares
|10,000
|40,000
|-
|-
|-
|50,000
|Transfer on expiry of share options
|-
|1,237
|(1,237)
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 30 June 2016
|199,950
|822,408
|24,241
|(615,281)
|(329,908)
|101,410
|At 1 July 2016
|199,950
|822,408
|24,241
|(615,281)
|(329,908)
|101,410
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(398,251)
|-
|(398,251)
|Other comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|329,908
|329,908
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(398,251)
|329,908
|(68,343)
|Issue of ordinary shares
|1,750
|33,250
|-
|-
|-
|35,000
|Issue of share options
|-
|-
|1,600
|-
|-
|1,600
|Transfer on expiry of share options
|-
|-
|(24,241)
|24,241
|-
|-
|Balance at 30 June 2017
|201,700
|855,658
|1,600
|(989,291)
|-
|69,667
IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 30 June 2017
|Company
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Shares to be issued under options
|Retained losses
|Available for sale reserve
|Total Equity
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|At 1 July 2015
|189,950
|781,171
|25,478
|(537,617)
|(140,767)
|318,215
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(79,434)
|-
|(79,434)
|Other comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(189,141)
|(189,141)
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(79,434)
|(189,141)
|(268,575)
|Issue of ordinary shares
|10,000
|40,000
|-
|-
|-
|50,000
|Expiry of share options
|-
|1,237
|(1,237)
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 30 June 2016
|199,950
|822,408
|24,241
|(617,051)
|(329,908)
|99,640
|At 1 July 2016
|199,950
|822,408
|24,241
|(617,051)
|(329,908)
|99,640
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(400,605)
|-
|(400,605)
|Other comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|329,908
|329,908
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(400,605)
|329,908
|(70,697)
|Issue of ordinary shares
|1,750
|33,250
|-
|-
|-
|35,000
|Issue of share options
|-
|-
|1,600
|-
|-
|1,600
|Expiry of share options
|-
|-
|(24,241)
|24,241
|-
|-
|Balance at 30 June 2017
|201,700
|855,658
|1,600
|(993,415)
|-
|65,543
IMPERIAL MINERALS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 30 June 2017
|Group
|Company
|Note
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|Cash flows from operating activities
|12
|(34,194)
|(54,068)
|(36,548)
|(44,185)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(34,194)
|(54,068)
|(36,548)
|(44,185)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Interest received
|5
|30
|5
|30
|Proceeds from disposal of available for sale financial assets
|28,999
|1,064
|28,999
|1,064
|Cash flows generated from investing activities
|29,004
|1,094
|29,004
|1,094
|Cash Flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|35,000
|50,000
|35,000
|50,000
|Cash Flows generated from financing activities
|35,000
|50,000
|35,000
|50,000
|Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|29,810
|(2,974)
|27,456
|6,909
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|42,863
|45,837
|41,683
|34,774
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|72,673
|42,863
|69,139
|41,683