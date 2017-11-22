sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,157 Euro		-0,004
-2,48 %
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,163
0,169
08:00
22.11.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pan African Resources Plc - Result of AGM & Salient Dividend Dates

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African' or the "Company' or the "Group')

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders ("Shareholders') are advised that at the annual general meeting ("AGM') of Shareholders held on Tuesday, 21 November 2017, all the ordinary and special resolutions, save for special resolution number 12, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 20September 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ("Shares') eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,234,687,537.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Ordinary resolution number 1: To receive and adopt the directors' report, the audited statement of accounts and the auditors' report for the year ended 30 June 2017

Shares Voted

1,732,569,582
77.53%		Abstained

271,339
0.01%		For


100%		Against


0.00%

Ordinary resolution number 2: To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2017*

Shares Voted

1,732,569,582
77.53%		Abstained

271,339
0.01%		For


99.99%		Against


0.01%

*Shareholders are referred to the salient dates and conversion rate details of the final dividend below.

Ordinary resolution number 3: To re-elect Mr RM Smith as a director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,709,749,337
76.51%		Abstained

23,091,584
1.03%		For


96.92%		Against


3.08%

Ordinary resolution number 4: To re-elect Mr KC Spencer as a director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,709,749,337
76.51%		Abstained

23,091,584
1.03%		For


98.91%		Against


1.09%

Ordinary resolution number 5: To re-elect Mrs HH Hickey as a member of the audit committee

Shares Voted

1,610,557,753
72.07%		Abstained

122,283,168
5.47%		For


98.29%		Against


1.71%

Ordinary resolution number 6: To re-elect Mr KC Spencer as a member of the audit committee

Shares Voted

1,709,768,961
76.51%		Abstained

23,071,960
1.03%		For


77.59%		Against


22.41%

Ordinary resolution number 7: To re-elect Mr TF Mosololi as a member of the audit committee

Shares Voted

1,709,743,259
76.51%		Abstained

23,097,662
1.03%		For


94.14%		Against


5.86%

Ordinary resolution number 8: To endorse the Company's remuneration policy

Shares Voted

1,698,261,810
76.00%		Abstained

34,579,111
1.55%		For


80.99%		Against


19.01%

Ordinary resolution number 9: To endorse the Company's remuneration implementation report

Shares Voted

1,698,218,227
75.99%		Abstained

34,622,694
1.55%		For


82.70%		Against


17.30%

Ordinary resolution number 10: To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration

Shares Voted

1,732,569,813
77.53%		Abstained

271,108
0.01%		For


99.76%		Against


0.24%

Ordinary resolution number 11: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities

Shares Voted

1,732,477,132
77.53%		Abstained

363,789
0.02%		For


57.05%		Against


42.95%

Special resolution number 12: To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights

Shares Voted

1,709,537,603
76.50%		Abstained

23,303,318
1.04%		For


57.67%		Against


42.33%

Special resolution number 13: To approve market purchases of ordinary shares

Shares Voted

1,732,570,213
77.53%		Abstained

270,708
0.01%		For


94.03%		Against


5.97%

Notes

  • Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
  • Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.
  • Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.

SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

Shareholders are referred to the Group's results that were released on 20September2017, wherein an exchange rate of South African Rand ("ZAR') to the British Pound ("GBP') of ZAR/GBP: 17.00:1 was used for illustrative purposes to convert the proposed ZAR dividend of ZAR0.08279 per share into GBP.

Shareholders are advised that, following the approval of the final dividend at the AGM, the exchange rate for conversion of the final dividend into GBP is a fixed exchange rate of ZAR/GBP: 18.51:1 which translates to a final GBP dividend of 0.44727 pence per share. The dividend will be distributed from income reserves.

The following salient dates apply:

Currency conversion dateTuesday, 21 November 2017
Last date to trade on the exchangesTuesday, 5 December 2017
Ex-dividend date on the JSEWednesday, 6 December 2017
Ex-dividend date on the LSEThursday, 7 December 2017
Record dateFriday, 8 December 2017
Payment dateThursday, 21 December 2017

Notes

  • No transfers between the Johannesburg and London registers between the commencement of trading on Monday, 4 December 2017 and close of business on Friday, 8 December 2017 will be permitted.
  • No Shares may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 6 December 2017 and Friday, 8 December 2017, both days inclusive.

The final dividend per share was calculated on 2,234,687,537 total shares in issue equating to ZAR0.08279 per share or 0.44727 pence per share.

The South African dividends tax rate is 20% per share and therefore Shareholders who are liable to pay dividends tax will receive a net dividend of ZAR0.06623 per Share (0.35782 pence per Share). Non-South African tax resident investors may qualify for a lower dividend tax rate, subject to completing a dividend tax declaration form which is available from Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited or Link Asset Services who manage the SA and UK register, respectively. The Company's South African income tax reference number is 9154588173.

Johannesburg

22 November 2017

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate OfficeRegistered Office
The Firs Office BuildingSuite 31
1st Floor, Office 101Second Floor
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues107 Cheapside
Rosebank, JohannesburgLondon
South AfricaEC2V 6DN
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900United Kingdom
Facsimile: + 27 (0) 11 880 1240Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
www.panafricanresources.comFacsimile: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8645
Cobus LootsDeon Louw
Pan African Resources PLCPan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive OfficerFinancial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil DexterJohn Prior / Paul Gillam
St James's Corporate Services LimitedNumis Securities Limited
Company SecretaryNominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Sholto SimpsonRoss Allister / Chris Burrows
One CapitalPeel Hunt LLP
JSE SponsorJoint Broker
Office: + 27 (0) 11 550 5009Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Julian GwillimJeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider
Aprio Strategic CommunicationsBMO Capital Markets Limited
Public & Investor Relations SAJoint Broker
Office: +27 (0)11880 0037Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
Bobby Morse / Chris Judd
Buchanan Communications
Public & Investor Relations UK
Office: +44 (0) 207 466 5000

© 2017 PR Newswire