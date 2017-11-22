AIM and Media Release

22 November 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Results of Annual General Meeting

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources') advises that all items of business set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and considered at the AGM of Base Resources shareholders held today were passed on a show of hands. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was dated 18October 2017.

In accordance with section251AA(2) of the Australian Corporations Act, proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed are set out below.

Item of business For Against Abstain Discretionary Total 1. Adoption of the Remuneration Report 333,821,434 186,498 233,914 113,183 334,355,029 2. Re-election of Mr Michael Stirzaker as a Director 335,105,854 2,778,502 131,285 123,183 338,138,824 3. Re-election of Mr Samuel Willis as a Director 337,694,228 190,128 131,285 123,183 338,138,824 4. Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens 332,794,072 935,385 502,389 123,183 334,355,029 5. Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye 332,794,072 935,385 502,389 123,183 334,355,029 6 Reinserting the proportional takeover provisions 337,540,853 29,000 335,788 233,183 338,138,824

A full PDF version of this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS

