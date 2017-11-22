During the 9 months of 2017, the net operating income earned by Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 7.8 million (EUR 4.8 million during 9 months of 2016). During Q3 2017, the Fund recorded a net operating income of EUR 2.6 million (EUR 1.9 million during Q3 2016). The increase is related to new acquisitions that were made following the capital raisings at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017.



During Q3 2017, the Fund earned a net profit of EUR 1,675 thousand (EUR 3,708 thousand during Q3 2016). Last year during the same quarter, the Fund's performance was affected by extraordinary investment property valuations, which had a significant impact on its quarterly net profit. During Q3 2017, the Fund did not perform any new investment property valuations as from 2017 onwards, valuation of properties will be performed in June and December.



As at end of Q3 2017, the GAV of the Fund decreased from EUR 170.9 million to 169.7 million compared to Q2 2017. A slight decrease in GAV was due to active capital management activities over the quarter. During Q3 2017, the Fund successfully refinanced Europa Shopping centre bank loan by repaying EUR 2.1 million and made a cash distribution of EUR 1.2 million to its unitholders.



As at 30 September 2017, the Fund NAV has increased from EUR 86.2 million to EUR 86.7 million, compared to the end of Q2 2017.



Quarterly Key Figures



Euro '000 Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change (%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rental income 2,955 2,058 43.6% Service charge income 820 617 32.9% Cost of rental activities (1,137) (747) 52.2% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net rental income 2,638 1,928 36.8% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses related to public offerings (61) (125) (51.2)% Administrative expenses (474) (357) 32.8% Other operating income / (expenses) 64 17 >100.0% Valuation gains / (loss) on investment properties - 2,802 (>100.0)% Operating profit 2,167 4,265 (49.2)% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial income 2 3 (33.3)% Financial expenses (348) (307) 13.4% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net financing costs (346) (304) 13.8% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 1,821 3,961 (54.0)% Income tax charge (146) (253) (42.3)% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 1,675 3,708 (54.8)% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Weighted average number of units outstanding 60,006,856 39,163,520 53.2% Earnings per unit (EUR) 0.03 0.09 (66.7)%



Euro '000 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change (%) -------------------------------------------------------------- Investment property in use 157,822 141,740 11.3% Gross asset value (GAV) 169,738 154,938 9.6% Interest bearing loans 72,569 69,172 4.9% Total liabilities 83,085 78,129 6.3% Net asset value (NAV) 86,653 76,809 12.8% --------------------------------------------------------------



Number of units outstanding 64,655,870 57,264,743 12.9% Net asset value (NAV) per unit (EUR) 1.3402 1.3413 (0.1)% Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV) 46.0% 48.8% Average effective interest rate 1.7% 1.8%



Investment properties PERFORMANCE as of 30 September 2017



During Q3 2017, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio increased from 95.4% in Q2 2017 to 97.5% in Q3 2017. When all rental guarantees are considered, the effective occupancy rate is 98.0% (98.1% during Q2 2017). Average direct property yield during Q3 was 7.2% (Q2 2017: 7.2%). The net initial yield for the whole portfolio for Q3 2017 was 6.9%.



Property City Countr Market NLA Direct Net Occupancy name y value property initial rate for Q3 Euro'00 yield yield 2017 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Duetto I Vilniu Lithua 14,890 8,327 7.2% 7.1% 100.0%* s nia Pirita SC Tallin Estoni 11,590 5,436 7.5% 7.8% 100.0%* n a Upmalas Riga Latvia 24,052 10,419 7.1% 7.0% 99.8% Biroji BC G4S Tallin Estoni 16,080 8,363 7.5% 7.2% 100.0% Headquart n a ers Europa SC Vilniu Lithua 38,800 16,856 6.0% 5.7% 94.2% s nia Domus Pro Vilniu Lithua 17,180 11,247 7.7% 6.8% 98.2% Retail s nia Park CC Plaza Tallin Estoni 13,180 8,664 8.3% 7.5% 100.0% n a Sky SC Riga Latvia 5,582 3,263 8.4% 7.2% 98.2% Lincona Tallin Estoni 15,920 10,859 7.4% 7.1% 96.6% n a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 157,274 83,621 7.2% 6.9% 98.0% portfolio



*Effective occupancy rate is 100% due to a rental guarantee provided by the seller.



STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Euro 01.07.2017-30.09.2017 01.07.2016-30.09.2016 01.01.2017-30.09.2017 01.01.2016-30.09.2016 '000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Rental 2,955 2,058 8,622 5,334 incom e Servic 820 617 2,663 1,810 e charg e incom e Cost (1,137) (747) (3,439) (2,301) of renta l activ ities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Net 2,638 1,928 7,846 4,843 renta l incom e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Admini (535) (482) (1,935) (1,462) strati ve expen ses Other 64 17 77 95 opera ting incom e / (expe nses) Valuat - 2,802 339 2,361 ion gains / (loss ) on inves tment prope rties Operat 2,167 4,265 6,327 5,837 ing profi t -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Financ 2 3 45 11 ial incom e Financ (348) (307) (1,123) (840) ial expen ses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Net (346) (304) (1,078) (829) finan cing costs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Profit 1,821 3,961 5,249 5,008 befor e tax Income (146) (253) (1,082) (428) tax charg e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Profit 1,675 3,708 4,167 4,580 for the perio d -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net (94) (36) 126 (65) gains (loss es) on cash flow hedge s Termin - - 57 - ation of inter est rate swap agree ment recla ssifie d to profi t or loss Income 8 (7) (32) (1) tax relat ing to net gains (loss es) on cash flow hedge s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Other (86) (43) 151 (66) compr ehensi ve incom e/ (expe nse), net of tax, that is or may be recla ssifie d to profi t or loss in subse quent perio ds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Total 1,589 3,665 4,318 4,514 compr ehensi ve incom e/ (expe nse) for the perio d, net of tax -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Basic 0.03 0.09 0.07 0.12 and dilut ed earni ngs per unit (Euro ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Euro '000 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets Investment properties 157,822 141,740 Investment property under construction 5,725 1,580 Derivative financial instruments 9 - Other non-current assets 72 288 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 163,628 143,608 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,569 1,269 Prepayments 135 178 Cash and cash equivalents 4,406 9,883 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 6,110 11,330 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 169,738 154,938 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Paid in capital 75,597 66,224 Own units - (8) Cash flow hedge reserve (143) (294) Retained earnings 11,199 10,887 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 86,653 76,809 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 63,601 58,981 Deferred tax liabilities 5,513 4,383 Derivative financial instruments 172 345 Other non-current liabilities 891 935 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 70,177 64,644 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 8,968 10,191 Trade and other payables 3,496 2,876 Income tax payable 29 46 Other current liabilities 415 372 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 12,908 13,485 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 83,085 78,129 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 169,738 154,938 --------------------------------------------------------------



Additional information:



