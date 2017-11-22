Telephone Conference to be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 14:30 Central European Summer Time (CEST)



Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. ("Vostok Emerging Finance" or the "Company") will publish the Financial Report for the first six months of 2017 on November 29, 2017.



The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 14:30 CEST (08:30 a.m. EDT) Wednesday November 29, 2017 where David Nangle, Managing Director of Vostok Emerging Finance will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments.



Please call in 5 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line.



Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 505 564 74



Call-in number for the conference call (UK): +44 203 364 53 74



Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 855 753 2230



To take part of the interactive presentation, please log on to:



https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e3yupiyq



or use the QR code below to get webcast access from mobile devices:



For further information please contact:



Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50



Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.



Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653870